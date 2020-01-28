CHIPPEWA FALLS — An elderly Cornell man won’t serve a jail sentence after being convicted Tuesday of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl.
Harley H. Oemig, 75, 22830 230th St., pleaded no contest to fourth-degree sexual assault in Chippewa County Court; he was originally charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13.
Defense attorney Harry Hertel told Judge James Isaacson that the family of the victim agreed to a sentence that called for a significant fine, but no jail sentence.
“The family members were in agreement with this. They didn’t want the young girls to go through a trial,” Hertel told Isaacson. “He maintains he didn’t do this, but he doesn’t want to put everyone through a four- or five-day trial.”
According to the criminal complaint, the girl told authorities that Oemig touched her inappropriately, in a sexual manner, over her clothing in May 2017 in the town of Cleveland, west of Cornell; the girl was 8 at the time. Her sister witnessed the sexual touching.
Isaacson expressed some reservations about the agreement, but he said the attorneys know the case better than him, and he followed their recommendations. Isaacson ordered Oemig to pay $2,268 in court costs and fines, and Oemig must register as a sex offender.
Chippewa County district attorney Wade Newell noted that a trial in this matter had previously been canceled because of Oemig’s health. Newell said he agreed with a fine rather than a jail sentence.
“It’s his age and medical issues I can’t get into,” Newell said after the sentencing. “It made it that a significant fine would have more of a deterrent than a jail sentence would.”
Oemig apologized to the court prior to the sentencing, saying, “I’m just sorry I took everyone through this.”
The victim’s family was present but didn’t speak during the sentencing. The victim’s father wrote a letter to the court, describing how the assault has hurt his daughter.
“My child has been stripped of her innocence,” he wrote. “There has been a noticeable change in (her) behavior since the incident. She has been extremely emotional and sometimes it appears that the life has been sucked out of her.”
The victim’s mother also wrote a victim impact statement, saying that she fears the “impact on the family will be never-ending.”
“My child went from a bubbly, care-free kid to a child whom cannot sleep at night and has panic attacks over the smallest things,” the mother wrote.
Online court records show Oemig was convicted of theft in 1998.