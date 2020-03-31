Two candidates are running for County Board District 24, located in north Eau Claire. Heather DeLuka is the incumbent; Josh Sterling is the challenger.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county supervisor?
DeLuka: I have been involved in community issues since moving to Eau Claire in 1998. It is important to allow citizens input into how our county develops and functions. Specifically to District 24, I am the president of the Airport Neighborhood Association, which assists connecting people to schools, churches and local government. As a retired teacher, I know what it is like to live on a fixed income. A flexible schedule allows me to be available to meet with my constituents, attend meetings and garner information for better decision-making. As District 24 County Board supervisor, I made a commitment to bring their voice to the county board and have done so for the last four years by never missing a meeting.
Sterling: I have a background in analytics and customer service that gives me a unique skill set that involves a great amount of listening and analyzing. This set of skills will come in handy when meeting and talking with my constituents. It will also help in reviewing budget numbers and various county data.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county?
DeLuka: The meth and opioid epidemic has caused jail overcrowding and stressed our Human Services department. We need to advocate for the state to appropriate adequate funding for the services it mandates the county to provide and to reimburse in a timely manner. The county started prevention initiatives in mental health and treatment, but more investment is needed to avoid adding a fourth pod to the jail. A sixth judge will aid in moving cases forward decreasing short term incarcerations.
Sterling: At this point in time the biggest challenge will be fulfilling the financial requirements to keep our infrastructure and human service needs operating with such a constrained budget. With fewer state dollars and an increasing population, it will be essential to stretch every dollar.
What are specific steps the county can take to increase its general fund budget?
DeLuka: The state levy cap limits counties to increase the levy only by their sales tax and net new construction. The loss of anchor stores in Eau Claire lowered our overall sales tax. The county continues to review our code, policies and fee structure to make sure it covers staff and time to provide that service. The vehicle registration fee assists our roads to a PASER rating of 6, allowing the county to request more state dollars to maintain them. The 2020 Census will determine Eau Claire’s population and show it has expanded in the last 10 years allowing more funding to be allocated for our schools, city and county. The county shares services between cities and counties to avoid redundancy of services and will need to work on building more partnerships.
Sterling: Every county department needs to be looked at to trim any wasteful spending. From there we need to take steps to eliminate duplicate functions/services across all local government levels. Next we need to work harder to hold each department to the budget they present every year to the county board. Preventing these unexpected expenses will keep the general fund in good standing.