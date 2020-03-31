Two candidates are running for the County Board seat in District 25, located in northwest Eau Claire. Melissa Janssen is the incumbent; Sam Mannhardt is the challenger.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county supervisor?
Janssen: I am a proud Eau Claire native, North Husky and UW-Eau Claire Blugold. After graduating with majors in political science and Spanish, I moved to Guayaquil, Ecuador, to teach English. It was a phenomenal experience, but I returned after three years with a renewed appreciation for my hometown, its sense of community and natural beauty. Since returning to Eau Claire, I have held the roles of protective behaviors educator for the Family Support Center, youth program director for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley, and currently serve as a financial education supervisor for Royal Credit Union. I’ve seen firsthand how access to community resources can transform the lives of our most vulnerable citizens, and my experience in those roles has inspired my service on the County Board. This background has also provided me years of experience providing needed services within a limited budget. As a young professional, I understand the challenges working families are facing, as well as the importance of attracting and retaining our talented workforce.
Mannhardt: My qualifications are 25-plus years (15 in Eau Claire) working in the service industry for many different customers and meeting their needs, leading workers and training employees and other contractors to better improve cost effectiveness and project performance. I am also a Navy veteran during the first Desert Storm, and pay forward by donating my time with the American Legion, the American Legion Riders Historian and the Eau Claire Rod and Gun Foundation.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county?
Janssen: The opioid and methamphetamine epidemics continue to be the biggest challenge facing our county. A joint letter from the county administrator and finance director identified out-of-county inmate housing and out-of-home placements for adults and children as the most significant areas of risk for the 2020 county budget. The high from meth use can last 8-24 hours and may produce hallucinations and paranoia. Meth stays in the body longer than other drugs and withdrawal symptoms also include anxiety, intense cravings and aggression. This causes serious safety concerns for police and correctional officers, as well as the people in our jail. The county recently hired a jail reentry social worker who meets with justice-involved individuals to create plans that address these issues. Unfortunately, many who are released still return to jail. The piece that is missing is an immediate warm handoff from the county jail to an organization with certified peer support specialists that can provide resources and assistance in community reintegration.
Mannhardt: All departments must have a budget and be held accountable for public monies. There has been zero oversight and departments have not been checked. The facilities and equipment of the county are not being fully optimized. The county continues to waste taxpayer money by not properly maintaining and using facilities and equipment. Changes to building and procedures must be enacted.
What are specific steps the county can take to increase its general fund budget?
Janssen: There are only two ways to solve a funding shortage: earn more or spend less. The county has very few ways to generate income. The state has placed levy limits on tax increases. Eau Claire County is in the lowest quartile for property tax in the state at $331 per capita. The reduction in funding from the state of Wisconsin and the limited availability of grants and aids have forced the county to rely on this limited property tax pool as a means for funding state-mandated services. We need to break down silos and ensure that we are working together, sharing resources and not duplicating work. We need to look beyond the county and include city government and community organizations in the conversation. By working together, we will better enable Eau Claire County to continue its legacy as a wonderful place for people to live, learn and play.
Mannhardt: The county is responsible for the financial well-being of the county. The role of the County Board member is to provide services aimed at protecting the public safety, health and economic security of our residents and fostering our natural and cultural sources in a cost-effective manner through innovation and leadership. The Health and Human Services Department must be accountable to spending — all programs must be reviewed and reevaluated, as well as all personnel.