Two candidates are running for County Board District 27, located in eastern Eau Claire and the town of Seymour. Zoe Roberts was appointed to the seat in October 2019, Randy DeMars is the challenger.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county board supervisor?
Roberts: I am a voice for marginalized communities. I bring a perspective that is otherwise missing from the board.
DeMars: I am a retired businessman with over 35 years experience in manufacturing, project management and meeting budgets. I am a lifelong resident of northeast Eau Claire and District 27 since 1991. I am a graduate of Eau Claire North and UW-Eau Claire. I will represent with common sense and with no hidden agenda. I am open and will be fiscally responsible with taxpayer money to keep taxes low.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county today?
Roberts: Poverty. We have the second highest poverty rate in Wisconsin according to the latest ALICE report. Lifting people out of poverty needs to be a priority.
DeMars: Overspending. The county bond rating is in danger of being downgraded due to continued overspending versus the approved budget. This will increase the cost of borrowing money. Human Services has had huge budget overruns the past few years. All taxpayers, especially those on fixed incomes, are concerned with continued tax increases from the county.
What are specific steps the county can take to increase its general fund balance?
Roberts: As we lift people out of poverty, we’ll begin to fix the general fund. Fixing that begins by getting spending under control. But it doesn’t end there. Raising income levels, property values, and disposable income will help the county recover and become a thriving community for everyone to live.
DeMars: The County Board must scrutinize overspending and perhaps freeze or reduce hiring through attrition. I would like monthly expenditures reviewed versus the budget with corrective action proposals when overruns are projected or experienced. I would like to see a city and county effort to develop a new industrial park. This could increase the tax base by encouraging businesses to create jobs in the county. Finally, the treasurer’s office must be held accountable for the fraudulent loss of taxpayer money. There must be effective controls, procedures and policies to prevent this from ever happening again.