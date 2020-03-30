Editor’s note: This is one in a series of q&a’s previewing Eau Claire County Board races in the April 7 election.
Two candidates are running for County Board District 17, located in south Eau Claire. Martha Nieman is the incumbent, Cyndi Burton is the challenger.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county board supervisor?
Nieman: I listen to differing opinions before making up my mind. I believe that everyone has a portion of truth, expert knowledge and experience, and a valuable point of view to share. The best solutions come from everyone communicating and working together. I want to listen and integrate what I learn from others into the decisions I make when it comes to a vote. My first two years on the County Board, serving on the County Human Services Committee, and the City-County Board of Health, as well as my background in the health care field makes me especially aware, concerned and able to promote health for individuals and the community as a whole.
Burton: I bring breadth of experience including: 31 years (and counting) at UW-Eau Claire Learning & Technology Services-Enterprise Software Systems; UW-Eau Claire student organization advisor; serving on UW-Eau Claire Children’s Center Advisory Committee; degrees in accounting and information technology; and being an Eau Claire homeowner.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county today?
Nieman: The ability to make the best use of limited community resources to support the well-being of the people. This ability is hampered by the extent of poverty, mental illness and substance abuse that exists in our community. These aspects of life rob us of people who can reach their full potential and make meaningful contributions to our society. This, along with the threat of climate disruption, threatens our physical and economic safety and well-being and establishes a vicious cycle. We need to be able to come together to focus on, communicate about, and work for the common good.
Burton: Learning to live within its means and doing the hard work of setting priorities that our residents and businesses have to do all the time. It is not acceptable to always be looking for new ways to take more money from our hard-working taxpayers and fixed-income residents.
What are specific steps the county can take to increase its general fund balance?
Nieman: The county is doing all it is allowed to do by the state of Wisconsin to garner financial resources to support its services and work. The staff of the county’s departments work unceasingly to provide services in the most cost-effective way and to seek alternative revenue. The engagement of the citizens in pressuring the state to increase funding for the services it mandates is needed to make up for years of static support while costs continue to rise. I have been and am dedicated to challenging the status quo.
Burton: The County Board should address the root causes of its financial problems and deal with them head on. We are not spending Monopoly money and even in Monopoly, you cannot spend money you do not have. We should not be doing things like borrowing money to donate to the (Pablo Center at the) Confluence project, which was certainly a luxury item and not a high priority.
Compiled by Leader-Telegram reporter Ryan Patterson.