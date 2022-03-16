EAU CLAIRE — Two candidates are running for Eau Claire County Board District 16, located in the central part of the city of Eau Claire. David Hirsch and Benaiah Stanley are vying for the seat held by Chris Hambuch-Boyle, who is not running for reelection.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county supervisor?
Hirsch: I have demonstrated proven leadership since returning to my hometown of Eau Claire. I am chief of staff at Marshfield Medical Center, president of my church congregation and vice president of the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild, where I also work onstage and behind the scenes to support entertainment and education in community theater. In all these experiences, as well as in my clinical practice as an obstetrician/gynecologist, I have developed the ability to listen and work closely with others to solve serious, often life-threatening problems. When appropriate, I also strive to make work fun. I am deeply committed to public service. I feel a great debt of gratitude to the Eau Claire community, and I feel that participation in local government is one of the best ways to give back.
Stanley: I am a small business owner. Running a business requires objective thinking. If something works and produces a good result, it is retained and expanded. If an idea doesn’t work, it is modified or discarded. Throwing money at strategies that do not work is a recipe for failure and bankruptcy. Having someone with small business experience will be an asset to the board. I have high character. The biggest problem facing the country is a lack of ethical, competent leadership. Members of Congress are always the least trusted group in America with good reason. Most seem far more concerned with reelection and bragging about their “accomplishments” while covering up their failures rather than being honest about themselves and us as a country. We will never move forward if we continue to allow dishonest people to hold positions of power. I’m certainly far from perfect, but I am honest and always strive to do what is right in all aspects of my life. I believe character matters. This is the greatest, rarest qualification a person can have in our contemporary culture.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county?
Hirsch: The biggest challenge is providing quality services with limited resources. The state provides some funding but also severely limits property tax revenue, which restricts the county’s ability to generate any new funding. That leaves us to juggle priorities and innovate in budgeting to meet county needs. I am also dismayed at the excessive partisanship in politics at the state and national level. We have the opportunity as a nonpartisan County Board to set aside fixed party lines and come together to restore citizens’ faith in democracy by researching and solving challenges.
Stanley: Navigating controversial topics and policies in today’s world is our greatest challenge. A difference of opinion can lead to division and enemies. Navigating these issues in a mature and level-headed manner that allows progress and growth, yet protects the freedoms and rights of individuals, is the biggest challenge I see.
What is the best aspect of the county?
Hirsch: The county enjoys a quality of life unmatched by any other community I have lived in. We benefit from effective government, excellent education and a strong private sector with employers who value serving their customers and shareholders while at the same time respecting and furthering conservation of our beautiful natural environment. If elected, I plan to collaborate with supervisors, citizens and business leaders to ensure preservation of this quality of life. We are the county of clear water, and a terrific place to live, work, play, study and raise a family!
Stanley: Its family-friendly culture. Eau Claire County has something for everyone. Clean parks and playgrounds, enjoyable bike trails, a bustling downtown with unique small businesses and great music are things that attract people to live here. My wife and I love how safe it is and feel great about raising our family here.