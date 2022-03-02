EAU CLAIRE — Two candidates are running for Eau Claire County Board District 10, located in parts of the town of Washington and city of Eau Claire. Nancy Coffey is the incumbent, and Dori Pulse is the challenger.
The election is April 5.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county supervisor?
Coffey: I have been an active District 10 resident with my husband for over 35 years; we've raised three children here. I volunteer for area nonprofits. I started my career as a public school teacher. I retired after working over 25 years for Eau Claire County Extension in community development. My career provided me with valuable county government operations experiences and the skills to bring diverse groups of community members together to build successful programs within a limited budget. Through my committee involvement, I seek to adopt environmentally sustainable practices that will maintain the county’s natural beauty, bring higher paying jobs and attract workers.
Pulse: My decision to run for the County Board was a result of the year 2020 and feeling like my American constitutional rights were being not only violated but also taken away. I feel our country is going in the wrong direction and change must begin at the local level. We the people must maintain our voice and our rights. My faith and business career have seasoned me to be fearless in speaking up and standing up for doing the right thing in the right way for the right reasons. FAITH. FAMILY. FREEDOM.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county?
Coffey: We must effectively utilize our county’s limited resources to support the wellbeing of all community members. The biggest challenge we face in our county is the ramifications brought on by substance abuse, mental health issues and poverty. When residents face these difficulties, it robs all of us of their full potential and contributions, as well as increasing the financial burden to our county. As the demands for costly county services are rising, financing from the state is lagging. Currently, the county Department of Human Services has developed and implemented effective strategies to achieve significant results and cost reductions. We need to stay the course. We are making progress serving our most vulnerable residents.
Pulse: The county is facing two serious issues in my opinion. I will not pretend to know everything while I am pursuing this position, but our county budget has been in the news enough to have drawn my attention. We need to be responsible with taxpayer money and operate within our means, not spend money we do not have and be transparent and accountable where we do spend it. Additionally, we have a pressing drug problem.
What is the best aspect of the county?
Coffey: The county is all about effective government and partnerships. Government leaders and staff encourage imagination, opportunities and solutions. Partnerships include city and county partnerships like our City-County Health Department, county and town government partnerships that improve residents’ broadband internet access, and government and nonprofit partnerships that work to serve our vulnerable community members. Eau Claire works together to solve issues - it’s the fabric of our resilience. With our great public schools, a renowned regional medical center and university, businesses, parks, waterways and entertainment, the county is a vibrant place to live and raise a family.
Pulse: There are too many super great aspects, such as the county being beautiful and in a great location. It offers diverse jobs and culture, an educational system comprised of UW-Eau Claire, CVTC, and both public and private elementary and high schools. It's a short drive from downtown to the country with rivers and rolling hills. We have and enjoy parks, music festivities, logging camp, and our own Express baseball team to name a few.