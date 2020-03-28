Two candidates are running for County Board District 10, located south of Eau Claire. Nancy Coffey is the incumbent, John Folstad is the challenger.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county supervisor?
Coffey: In my first term as supervisor, I served on the Planning and Development Committee and the Groundwater Committee to protect our environment. Working with community residents, we passed a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation moratorium. This resolution brought updates and greater local control of agricultural performance standards to protect our lakes, streams and groundwater. I actively support carbon neutrality by 2050. My career gave me valuable experience with county government operations, including the 'know-how' to move policies forward within a limited budget, and strong team collaboration skills. As an incumbent, I can hit the ground running. I want to give back to the community I love.
Folstad: I have been a registered nurse for 40 years, and this experience will be valuable when looking at opportunities to address health related issues in the county. I have extensive experience with developing and implementing budgets at a director level, executive level and board level. I worked for 24 years as a deputy medical examiner in Eau Claire County. This experience gave me the opportunity to work extensively with law enforcement and emergency medical services personnel and witness firsthand some of the challenges they face.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county?
Coffey: The biggest challenges we face are the ramifications brought on by the meth epidemic, mental health issues and poverty. The key areas of continued risk, and costs, are in alternative care. These include care for children and adults who are abused, neglected or suffer from cognitive and behavioral issues. We need to stay the course in the most cost effective and efficient means possible. We are making progress helping our most vulnerable residents.
Folstad: One problem is the impact that drug and alcohol abuse and mental health issues have on the personal and economic wellbeing of the county. Another issue is that the county has been having to use reserve funds to pay for budget overages. If this continues to occur the county will need to borrow money to continue to function.
What are specific steps the county can take to increase its general fund budget?
Coffey: The county has a constrained fiscal environment with an increased demand for services with limited ability to increase revenue. Due to these constraints, the county has needed to use debt to cover capital expenses. As a result, its 2020 debt service will be about 30% of our total tax levy. If debt reliance increases further, it may result in lowered bond ratings and a higher issuance cost. Possible alternatives to address these budget limits include: Reduce or realign county services; maximize revenue from non-property tax sources where possible; continue to adopt technological and innovative practices to solve long-term shortages, while leveraging funding sources.
Folstad: The county can increase its general fund budget by attracting more private sector jobs and controlling expenditures.
Compiled by Leader-Telegram reporter Ryan Patterson.