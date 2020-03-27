Two candidates are running for County Board District 6, located in Fall Creek and the surrounding area. Bert Moritz is the incumbent, Dane Zook is the challenger.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county board supervisor?
Moritz: My first qualification is my military service. While serving an overseas tour, I learned the value of teamwork, discipline and completing the mission. During my years of patient care at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire I learned to be a good listener, assess the problem, take action and care about each individual patient. Prior to my last election, I learned about county service by volunteering with the “Stepping On” program and with the Eau Claire River Coalition. Since the election I have worked in a leadership position as the Parks and Forest Committee vice chair. Further, I have gained business and accounting familiarity while also serving as the county commissioner for the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
Zook: I’m a local guy who has always lived in the area, the last 40-plus years in Fall Creek. I started my work career with a business degree in accounting and later transferred to a sales position traveling the upper half of Wisconsin. Living in Fall Creek, I have served on several committees over the years and was elected to serve on the village board for the last two terms. I want to help and learn. My education plus life experiences, guided by common sense, could assist the county in future success.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county today?
Moritz: On the surface, Eau Claire County’s biggest challenge appears to be financial. This is not correct. Unfortunately, the county’s biggest challenge is the dramatic negative impacts the methamphetamine and opioid crises have on its citizens and on county services. Families are torn apart, children are abandoned, jobs are lost, employers are affected, crime rates increase and this is from the use of illegal or misuse of drugs. The county is required to respond by legal mandate from the state. The demand for costly county services is skyrocketing while financial support from the state is sorely lagging. Solving this problem will be a test of county leadership and of county personnel.
Zook: I would hope the county could promote itself through good communication and outreach while trying for more start-up companies, especially in environmental and technology areas to develop growth.
What are specific steps the county can take to increase its general fund balance?
Moritz: The methamphetamine and the opioid crises are causing cost overruns in the Human Services Department. There is no value in blaming this department for the increased demand of its services. A multi-pronged approach is needed if a solution is to be formulated. First, the county is already acting with programs through human services and the sheriff’s department to reduce recidivism and to reduce the need for incarcerating some offenders. Next, in the short term, instituting cost saving measures including reduced replacement of non-essential personnel throughout the county system. In the long term, I believe it is time for the state government to act decisively with more funding to help with the drug crises. There has not been a tax increase on alcohol in the state of Wisconsin for 51 years. It is time to increase the tax and then share the revenue with counties to offset the present demand for jail and social services.
Zook: Several things can be considered if we work with public-private partnerships, with cost sharing and good cost-benefit analysis of all issues. This is especially true in the medical field where every faction continues growing: the skills, services, technology advancements, needs and costs. Let’s create some very qualified panels of medical experts to help resolve this.
Compiled by Leader-Telegram reporter Ryan Patterson.