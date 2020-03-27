Editor’s note: This is one in a series of q&a’s previewing Eau Claire County Board races in the April 7 election.
Two candidates are running for Eau Claire County Board District 2, located in central Eau Claire, including the Cannery District. Sandra McKinney is the incumbent, Robert Haddeman is the challenger.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county supervisor?
McKinney: My diverse background in career opportunities serves me well in the work required by the Eau Claire County Board. From working in the addiction field in the 1970’s, to marketing, research and sales in the 1980s and ‘90s to serving in ministry for 15 years, I bring experience for finding solutions to issues that impact Eau Claire County.
Haddeman: Perspective. I look at things from more than just one angle or preconceived opinion. I stand for property rights, business freedoms, education, arts, justice and human rights. A society cannot flourish unless it is free to think and speak. The business environment taught me a lot of economic lessons that will assist when researching and asking questions before making decisions.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county?
McKinney: Like all boards, government, nonprofit and for-profit, a board is the fiscal manager for oversight. And yet a county government board is also tasked with the responsibility for providing mandated services and finding solutions for funding those services when the need outweighs the funding. I believe a second challenge for local government is educating and informing the electorate about the role the county has in their lives; from services to infrastructure. Recent organization of either revitalizing and/or creating neighborhood associations is one way to help educate residents.
Haddeman: Tough call, with the homelessness, unemployment, crime rate and jail overcrowding, most of which are directly related to drug addiction, rate high on the list of challenges. This has led to low skill, low paying service jobs instead of high paying manufacturing jobs.
What are specific steps the county can take to increase its general fund budget?
McKinney: Adopting the vehicle registration fee is an example of a solution that, while not very popular, was needed to meet the needs for improvement to county roads. Raising tax levies, of course, is restricted by state guidelines and yet the need to address ongoing issues places the county in a position to become a better employer — creating a work environment that increases employee retention. Less employee turnover reduces costs to operate. Surveys and seeking public input can lead to a county that is in-tune with its residents’ concerns and needs.
Haddeman: We cannot raise taxes because the general public is on the edge of overwhelmed now. The two options are: cut spending or widen the tax base. Widening the tax base means encouraging business or industry to locate here.
