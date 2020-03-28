Editor's note: This is one in a series of q&a's previewing Eau Claire County Board races in the April 7 election.
Two candidates are running for County Board District 9, located in the western part of Eau Claire County. The incumbent is Don Mowry. The challenger is Todd McClain, who did not respond to the Leader-Telegram questions.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county supervisor?
Mowry: I have interests in organizing citizens to be more engaged in their communities and I have worked to support several community development initiatives in the areas of refugee resettlement and adaptation, strategic planning for the refugee population, multicultural community education, a countywide effort called Healthy Communities 2000, alternatives to incarceration and ex-offender reentry programs.
At the county level, I have been serving on the Beaver Creek Board, the Human Services Board, and the UW-Madison Extension Board. I have also volunteered to serve on the Jail Population Study Committee, the Reentry Committee, the Stepping Up Initiative, and I am the chairperson of the Broadband Committee. I feel like I can offer significant administrative, leadership and civic engagement skills based on my history and experiences.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county?
Mowry: Recently I participated in the Citizen Police Academy, a program offered by the county Sheriff’s Office. Every unit we have been schooled on — patrol officers, jail staff, detectives, bailiffs, drug unit, SWAT team — all said that the meth epidemic was the one thing that they would eliminate if they could. Meth and opioid addiction also have a major impact on the number of persons in jail and the number of children in alternative care. One bailiff observed that about 75% of the cases he sees in our courts are meth-related. The county needs to develop a coordinated, systemic, collaborative, and comprehensive response to the meth and opioid epidemics which includes prevention and harm reduction strategies.
What are specific steps the county can take to increase its general fund budget?
Mowry: One way is to decrease spending. For example, the Department of Human Services has changed the way it works with families and is emphasizing keeping families together and preventing placement of expensive alternative care settings.
A second way is to increase revenues. The funding from the state of Wisconsin has been stagnant or has been decreasing for several years. At the same time the state has placed levy limits on tax increases. Lobbying the state for more fair and realistic funding to support mandated programs is important. The vehicle registration fee increase was another way to increase spending so that in 10 years the county roads will be at condition levels that lead to savings over time. The county needs to be very diligent in pursuing revenue streams from grants and foundations so that we can be more proactive in our approach to fiscal responsibility.
Compiled by Leader-Telegram reporter Ryan Patterson.