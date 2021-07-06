EAU CLAIRE — The felony charge against a former Eau Claire woman who authorities say voted in both Wisconsin and Nevada during the November 2018 election has been dismissed.
Elizabeth A. Olson, 63, of Las Vegas, had the charge of election fraud-voting more than once dismissed recently in Eau Claire County Court by Judge John Manydeeds.
During a motion hearing, defense attorney Christopher Wilhelm argued that the elections Olson voted in were two separate elections with different candidates. Therefore, no crime was committed, he said.
The criminal complaint also did not provide enough evidence that Olson voted twice, Wilhelm said.
Manydeeds granted the motion to dismiss based on the arguments. But the judge is allowing prosecutors two weeks to file a new criminal complaint. If a new complaint is filed against Olson, her initial court appearance on the new charge will be on July 23.
According to the criminal complaint in the dismissed case:
Nathan Judnic, an attorney with the Wisconsin Elections Commission, reported that Wisconsin is a member of the Election Registration Information Center.
The center matches voter participation records across state lines and generates reports of people likely voting in the same election in multiple states. It uses personally identifiable information like Social Security numbers, dates of birth, names and addresses.
Judnic reports that during the Nov. 6, 2018 general election, Olson appeared to have voted once in Eau Claire County and once in Clark County, Nevada.
Judnic is in possession of two completed voter registration documents, both with Olson’s name on them. On both, the last four digits of her Social Security number and her date of birth appear to match.
Additionally, there is an absentee ballot request attached in which Olson wanted a Nevada ballot to be sent to her Eau Claire residence.
The same residence is used on Olson’s Wisconsin voter registration.