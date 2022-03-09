EAU CLAIRE — Two candidates are running for County Board District 19, located in the southern part of the city of Eau Claire. Jerry Wilkie is the incumbent, and Kathleen Kivlin is the challenger.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county supervisor?
Wilkie: Thirty-six years of experience as a supervisor and serving on numerous committees and boards. I'm a lifelong resident of the county, growing up and raising my family in District 19. I am motivated and committed to serving our community and pledge to continue being a voice of transparent, responsive and responsible leadership. I have demonstrated a compassionate and fiscally responsible approach to budgeting and expenditures.
Kivlin: I am a retired registered nurse after 45 years working in the medical field. I retired as clinic director of the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic three years ago. I have resided in the county for the past 16 years. I am a taxpayer, patriot, contributing member of society and a concerned citizen for the direction that our country is going. I felt that the best way to have any input in local decisions was to run for local office.
What is the biggest challenge facing the County?
Wilkie: The Department of Human Services’ pattern of fiscal mismanagement and inadequate oversight. From what we currently know, corrective actions have taken place and have shown some improvement. However, pending the outcome of the county sheriff’s investigation and forensic audit, further County Board action may be necessary. The board and public must receive a full unedited report of any criminal activities, misconduct, policy violations or deception. The best result received would be that there is nothing criminal. If that is not the case, immediate action is required by the County Board.
Kivlin: I am fiscally conservative and feel that it is imperative that all taxpayers have complete access to where their tax dollars are being spent, which means full disclosure, full transparency and full accountability.
What is the best aspect of the county?
Wilkie: The residents of the county. No matter the challenge facing an individual or our community, you can count on family, neighbors, friends, religious communities and total strangers. We may have different stripes, but we look out for one another. Residents of the county care about individuals and our community and appreciate public service when we are genuinely transparent and strive for a healthy and safe place for everybody to prosper, play and raise a family.
Kivlin: I am pro-law enforcement and I support all essential workers, of which I was one. The city and county of Eau Claire are keeping pace with our growing and changing world. It is progressive in terms of growth but still maintains a hometown feel. I have found local law enforcement to be very attentive to the needs and concerns of the citizenry, and they have provided a safe place to call home. The county has stellar medical services and accessibility, keeping pace with the newest technology and innovations.