EAU CLAIRE — Two candidates are running for Eau Claire county Board District 2, located in the west-central part of the city of Eau Claire. Amanda Babb and Brent Knutson are vying for the seat occupied by Sandra McKinney, who is not running for reelection.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county supervisor?
Babb: I am a long-term resident of Eau Claire. I am the information officer for the Upper Westside Neighborhood Association, and the treasurer for the Eau Claire Neighborhoods Association. I am also a homeowner in District 2 and graduated from UW-Eau Claire.
Knutson: I was born and raised in Eau Claire. Having traveled the world in the military, I realize how lucky we are to call the area home. I’ve spent the last 20 years working at Nestle in Eau Claire, so I understand “big business” budgets. I now own a small restaurant business, and I understand the challenges they are facing. I also understand how to make ends meet on a small budget. By owning a neighborhood restaurant, I have the opportunity to talk to a lot of people in my district and surrounding areas. I hear their concerns, likes, dislikes and what’s important to them.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county?
Babb: Some of the biggest issues I see facing Eau Claire County include homelessness, lack of diversity and the effects of harmful drug use.
Knutson: The biggest challenge facing our county is accessibility and accountability. We need to get back to listening to the people and bringing their ideas and concerns to the table. We also owe them a timely response. We need to make commonsense decisions that benefit the people and the community. We all work hard for our money and deserve to know how and where our money is being spent and have a voice as to where it is being spent. We need to continue to grow by attracting new businesses to the area but still maintaining the community values that make this area a safe place to live and call home.
What is the best aspect of the county?
Babb: The focus on growth. The willingness to make big changes to improve the county is inspiring. I want to be a part of that growth and help balance it with sustainability.
Knutson: The area is growing. New housing and businesses are popping up daily, yet we still maintain that “small town” feel. Another great aspect is the people. I have never seen a work ethic like the people from the Midwest. We have that “can do'' attitude. We look out for each other. We have one of the safest communities in the United States due to great law enforcement and honest, hardworking people.