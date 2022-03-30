EAU CLAIRE — There are six candidates in the race for three open Eau Claire school board seats, up for election April 5.
Following February’s primary, an initial candidate field of seven was trimmed when challenger Josh Ingersoll was eliminated from the race. Remaining candidates are Tim Nordin, Marquell Johnson, Corey Cronrath, Nicole Everson, Melissa Winter and Stephanie Farrar.
Nordin, the board’s current president, and Johnson are the only incumbents.
All six candidates were sent identical questionnaires. The following are responses from Nordin, Johnson and Winter. Responses from the remaining three candidates will appear in Friday’s paper.
Members of the seven-member Eau Claire school board serve three-year terms. Nordin is an educator, Johnson is a professor at UW-Eau Claire and Winter is a registered nurse.
Why should you be elected to the Eau Claire school board?
Johnson: I was appointed to the ECASD School Board in May 2020 and re-elected to serve a 1-year term in April 2021. As a School Board Commissioner, I have advocated on behalf of both students and teachers when tasked with considering proposed policies and requests from district administrators and the community at large. In my role as a school board commissioner, I concentrate on the three A’s (Awareness, Advocacy, and Accountability).
Continuity of school board membership has been shown to be a desired trait for an “effective” school board. In the last ten years, our board has not had anyone serve longer than 5-6 years. The turnover in membership has contributed to inconsistent oversight and accountability of district administration. Lack of continuity could also contribute to inconsistent academic achievement policy for all students and needed support for teachers and staff when outcome and fiscal resource prioritization changes with school board memberships.
Nordin: Our schools need thoughtful leadership committed to understanding how schools function and the overall needs of our district. As a former teacher, a researcher, and a grant-writer with twenty years of experience in public education, I have spent the time to expertly serve schools for positive change. I have devoted my entire adult life to public education. As Board President, I have led in taking an honest look at the issues facing our schools, not denied clear evidence. In response, we have begun to create a district that is able to provide the best we have to every student, regardless of their differences, and make ECASD schools more effective, supportive, equitable, and sustainable for every child. I have a proven record of making our schools better, even in the face of COVID and organized attacks on our district.
Winter: I am committed to improving district accountability and curriculum transparency, restoring two-way communication and trust between district leaders and the community, and fostering a culture of unlimited potential for all students.
What do you believe is the primary role and responsibility of the school board?
Nordin: The school board must provide a vision for successful outcomes for students and then hold the district accountable to achieve those goals. We do this by setting strong policies designed to challenge our district and focusing on student results. We do not do this by banning books, making schools an unsafe place for certain students, denying problems that face our schools, listening only to voices of those who look like us, tearing down trust in teachers, or insisting that our critically underfunded schools (we currently fund our schools at the 32nd percentile) are somehow bloated with excess money. If that is what you are looking for, there are other candidates to vote for. The primary role of the school board is to set a positive, forward-looking vision, and to ensure that we reach it.
Winter: The school board’s role and responsibility is to unite families, students, teachers, and citizens around the common goal of learning excellence by fostering a culture of unlimited potential for all students and staff.
Johnson: The primary roles and responsibilities of the school board include the creation and modification of policies that ensure all students in the district experience a positive learning experience that results in both academic and life skills achievement. School board’s hold district administration accountable on meeting academic standards and support/promote the utilization of best practices for teachers and staff in the district to enhance learning experiences for students. School boards are responsible stewards of district financial resources that maximize efforts to create innovative learning environments and improve the morale/engagement of its workforce. The school board should serve as a conduit to address the needs or concerns of the community proactively and reactively.
What role do you believe educational equity should play in the school board’s decision making?
Winter: Educational equality should be based on meeting the students where they are at academically and developmentally by providing instruction and support based on their individual needs, regardless of their socioeconomic status, living conditions such as homelessness and/or foster care, disability, language, gender, ethinic or racial minorities. Equality involves targeting resources and funding based on the needs of the individual student, creating opportunities and learning experiences to increase a student’s desire for knowledge, personal growth, and academic achievements based on a student’s personal talents, interests, skill set, and gifts.
Johnson: Equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) are fundamental to the public education experience for all students. The educational experiences for children attending public schools should prepare them to thrive, be empathetic, and contributing members in a diverse society. EDI efforts benefit the learning experiences of all students (especially those students from marginalized and underrepresented groups). Providing necessary resources/support to teachers and staff who are responsible for the learning experiences of students is key. Educational inequities have been ongoing for marginalized and underrepresented students in our district and contribute to existing academic achievement gaps. EDI efforts also attempt to create learning environments and classroom climate that reduce stigmatization and bullying efforts, which have increased since the return of face-to-face learning. EDI efforts are also intended to be aspirational for all students, allowing them to view their contributions to society on both a local and global scale.
Nordin: Though some will use it as a scare term, equity simply means making sure that every student receives the support they need to thrive in our schools, and that barriers to student success, once recognized, are removed. Providing for the needs of every child is a core goal of our Board, and we must be sure that each student has the help they need to reach our district mission of being prepared “to live creative, fulfilling, and responsible lives.” Education is not a zero-sum game. Supporting students does not take anything away from other students’ ability to succeed. Removing roadblocks does not slow down others’ progress. To say otherwise is to hoard opportunity for the few. Public schools are for all people. We owe it to one another, each of us, to work together to make sure that every student has every opportunity to reach their full potential.
What specific experiences and skills have prepared you to serve on the board?
Johnson: At UW-Eau Claire, I served as Director of a content area teacher education program for six years. I was responsible for WI Department of Public Instruction (DPI) accreditation for three teaching licensure areas. I have also supervised student teachers and pre-service teachers in multiple school districts in the area. My graduate level training (Master’s and Doctoral) includes expertise on inclusive teaching practices for students with disabilities. I am knowledgeable on the use of various assessment practices in the educational setting. For the past 13 years, I created and served as the Director of the P.R.I.D.E. and P.R.I.D.E.4Adults Programs (Physical activity and Recreation for Individuals with Disabilities in Eau Claire area). The P.R.I.D.E. program serves children with disabilities ages 5-16 years. Ten cities/towns in Western Wisconsin are served in the program. The P.R.I.D.E.4Adults program serves adults with disabilities ages 17+. Three counties in Western Wisconsin are served in the program.
Nordin: I grew up in public schools, and have spent my career working in, serving, and learning about the public school system. As a teacher, I learned firsthand the impact we have on young people, how schools work to better our society, and how school boards can use their role to encourage success. To understand how education functions as an institution, I earned a doctoral degree in education with a focus on policy. This prepared me to understand the structures of school districts as well as state and federal systems. Public schools, our schools, are the core of what I work for. I have invested in knowing the issues facing us, putting in the time and energy to explore many solutions and hear many voices. I bring all this to my school board work, putting expertise, experience, and understanding to use for our kids.
Winter: I am the only candidate who was born and raised in Eau Claire. I attended and graduated from the Eau Claire public schools. I am invested in this community. I am a registered nurse who works at a local hospital and has advocated for patients and families for over 21 years. I have five children. My two oldest children graduated from Memorial High school. My three youngest children are enrolled in schools within the ECASD. As any parent knows, each child is unique and special in their own way, with different strengths and challenges. Some of the challenges I have advocated for are birth to three, developmental delays, speech therapy in and outside of the public school setting, English as a second language, and ADHD.
Candidates’ responses may have been edited for clarity.