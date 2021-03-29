EAU CLAIRE — Four candidates are competing for three open seats on the Eau Claire school board in the upcoming April 6 election.
One challenger, Kathleen Kivlin, and all three incumbents — Erica Zerr, Marquell Johnson and Joshua Clements — are running.
Zerr, Johnson and Clements completed candidate questionnaires sent by the Leader-Telegram, answering questions about reopening schools during the COVID-19 pandemic and a possible Eau Claire schools referendum. Kivlin was not able to return the Leader-Telegram’s questionnaire due to an emergency matter, she said.
All three incumbents first joined the school board last year. Johnson, a UW-Eau Claire kinesiology professor, was appointed to the board in May. Clements, who won a one-year term to the board in April, is Altoona’s city planner. Zerr is an Eau Claire teacher who was appointed to the board in June.
Kivlin is former director of the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic in Eau Claire.
Two of the school board’s three open seats are three-year terms, running April 2021 to April 2024. The last open seat is a one-year term, running April 2021 to April 2022. The candidate with the third highest number of votes in the April election will get the one-year term seat.
Members of the seven-person board serve three-year terms.
Why are you running for the Eau Claire school board?
Erica Zerr: In my work as a parent volunteer, educator and community education advocate, I have come to understand the power of a school board to impact its community through visionary leadership and responsible governance. Every single one of our children deserves a supportive, challenging and inspirational learning environment that meets them where they are and supports them as they grow into creative, fulfilling and responsible lives.
Joshua Clements: I am running for re-election to continue to serve all our students, staff, and the whole community. I was elected as a write-in candidate in 2020 and steadfastly serve during this exceptionally challenging year. Community livability and total wellbeing is my passion and my vocation. Public schools are intimately linked with communities as centers of learning, employment, social connection, and provide life-long skills for the pursuit of happiness and general enrichment. Schools are the ultimate place-based institution and are perhaps the most important institution to the long-term condition of the community and its people. My value proposition is that I have valuable insights, experience, and approach that improves the policy governance and strategic planning functions of the board.
We must do everything we can in the school environment to support success for all students, as well as connect and collaborate throughout the community to address barriers and other challenges that prevent students from achieving as whole people. Schools are often regarded as a single-purpose entity in relative isolation from the community. I take a community-wide ecosystem approach to community development, and schools are at the center of this mission.
Marquell Johnson: My desire to serve on the board includes having the opportunity to ensure accountability for student learning, teacher effectiveness, and administrative oversight.
I would also like the opportunity to ensure that the principles of inclusion and accessibility are embedded in all school district policies. Additionally, the Eau Claire school district has an enrollment of about 24% of students of color, per WISEdash; however, this representation is not reflected in the current decision-makers of school district policy.
Should the Eau Claire school district fully reopen in-person classes this year during the COVID-19 pandemic? What priorities should the school board consider?
Clements: The ECASD board and administration should continue to monitor current conditions and public health guidance. Staff should meet with public health professionals weekly. My goal has not changed: Have students in the classroom to the maximum degree possible, given the realities of COVID and the necessary measures to mitigate this real risk. With recent changes in CDC recommendations, administration and staff are determining what we can operationally achieve with the relatively few weeks remaining in the term. The ECASD has done an excellent job minimizing COVID spread in schools, but we must not become complacent.
Johnson: The ECASD should increase in-person learning as much as possible if it aligns with local, state and federal public health guidelines to ensure the safety of students, teachers/staff and the greater community. The school board should balance public sentiments with ECASD teachers, staff and administrators, and their ability to deliver on public expectations.
Zerr: I fully support and expect a return to full-time school in the 2021-22 school year. With the increase in vaccinations, and all of our staff who want a vaccine being fully vaccinated by the end of April, I fully expect that we will return as many students as possible to school with as much haste as possible.
That said, there are a lot of moving parts that our district staff and administration have to consider. I will not support a return to school if the risk to our community is high. I will not support a return to school if it puts our staff in danger. I will not support a return to school if it disrupts our student learning to such a degree that it puts their academic success at risk. But, looking forward, I will fully expect our administration to be operating on the premise of five-day-a-week instruction in the fall. Our expanded summer school offerings have also been designed to help support student learning and regain in-person learning time.
Do you think the school board should continue to discuss the data surrounding school resource officers (SROs) in Eau Claire schools? Do you think SROs’ roles in schools should be changed?
Johnson: The data surrounding school resource officers (SROs) should continue to be discussed because it is part of a larger systems issue facing the Eau Claire school district. Educational inequities have been ongoing for students of color in the district and contribute to existing academic achievement gaps. National organizations and available research indicate that the role of the SROs in schools should be clearly defined and the defined roles should not include behavior management or behavior deterrence.
ECASD currently does not have a defined role for their SROs and the existing data indicate behavior management/deterrence consumes a proportion of the SROs’ role. The SROs’ role in ECASD should be changed to align with best practices and meet the defined needs of the schools they serve. Recent communications with current SROs and the local law enforcement agency indicate a willingness to move in this direction.
Zerr: Responsible leadership should always be driven by facts and the facts are that students of color are overrepresented in interactions with our school resource officers (SROs). This problem has complex roots, many of which do not originate with our wonderful, talented and dedicated SROs.
We must develop complex, collaborative structures and policies that support all of our students and make sure that they all feel safe from discrimination within the walls of our schools. No child should be singled out because of bias, unconscious or otherwise. The ECASD should absolutely have a relationship with the Eau Claire Police Department. I look forward to collaborating with our district administration and the ECPD to develop responsible policies and monitoring points that ensure that our students receive the support they need without fear of discrimination.
Clements: The ECASD SRO policy requires annual evaluation and reporting. Like any major program, especially one with significant potential impact as SROs, we should ensure the program meets its purpose(s) while upholding our vision and values as a district and as an inclusive, equitable community. And like any program, we should regularly evaluate and continuously seek improvement.
The data presented to the board indicates that SROs have disproportionately high contact with students of color. This is highly concerning. Since SROs function within the larger context of the district, we are seeking to learn what this means, and what impact this data indicates for our student and staff community.
As a member of the district’s policy and governance committee, we have discussed the SRO policy at two meetings. This committee is tasked to recommend changes, if any, to the full board. As of the date of this questionnaire, no changes are proposed, and I do not believe I have sufficient information to recommend specific changes.
The school board has set spring 2022 as a date for a potential school district referendum. Would you support a referendum next year? If yes, what do you believe the school board should prioritize in that referendum? If not, why not?
Zerr: If we have learned anything during the past 12 months, it is that our public schools have tremendous value to our community. They provide a vital service to our students, families, businesses and more. When schools are closed, our community suffers. So, if we value our schools so much, shouldn’t we all put our money where our mouth is and invest in a strong, thriving district?
Our buildings are overcrowded. Our class sizes are too large. Our staff is underpaid and overworked. If we want all of our kids to have strong, successful public schools then we need our community to support us through referendum. Obviously, we need to make responsible decisions about when we ask our community for support. Many of our families have struggled financially in the past 12 months. We need to carefully consider the economic impact of COVID-19 and make sure that the time of any community request for support is respectful of the health of our families.
Clements: I cannot take a position on a hypothetical referendum without the content of the question being determined. However, a referendum is the primary method to increase funding, due to draconian limits placed by the state, and there is substantial need.
I previously served on the district’s Demographic Trends & Facilities Planning Committee and continue to attend those meetings. While enrollment in the district has remained relatively flat, the boom in housing growth is likely to result in increased enrollment. Prior to COVID-19, four elementary schools, South Middle School and both high schools were operating at above 85% capacity, a threshold for crowding. Many of our buildings are inefficient, outdated and require updates. If our community values effective class sizes and safe, contemporary buildings, additional investment will be required. We want our children to have bright, welcoming and comfortable classrooms.
Additional priorities for additional funding potentially included in such a referendum are: Improving teacher and staff compensation to competitive levels to improve recruitment and retention; adding additional staff to support learning opportunities and outcomes for students who are behind or have greater needs; expanding staff positions for mental health and counseling; expanding staff to coordinate communitywide collaborations; expanding summer program options; and making cost-saving investments in energy efficiency and renewable energy equipment.
Johnson: My support for a referendum would depend on the information provided to justify proposed projects. There are several infrastructure and school expansion requirements that the ECASD must address given the changing populations across the city. If these projects improve the learning experiences of ECASD students, I will support them.
The spring election is April 6.