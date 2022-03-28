MENOMONIE — As the April 5 election nears, six candidates remain in the race for three open seats on the Menomonie school board.
A February primary trimmed an initial seven-candidate field to six when this year’s sole incumbent, David Styer, was eliminated from the race. All six candidates were given identical questionnaires. The following are the responses of three of those challengers, Rachel Henderson, Scott Parker and Jennifer Sakry.
The responses of the remaining three Menomonie school board candidates will run in Wednesday’s paper.
Sakry did not provide demographic information.
Members of the nine-person Menomonie school board serve three-year terms.
Why should you be elected to the Menomonie school board?
Henderson: I am a local farmer and sustainable ag advocate with a deep commitment to community building, and a long history of service and leadership. I’m committed to open discussion and transparency, and I look forward to building trust between the board and community. I’m running for school board to return the board’s focus to their true work of making this a district that cares for all students, honors the experience and expertise of educators, and creates a great environment for exploration and learning. I have two children who go to Downsville Elementary, and we love the school, teachers, staff, and families there. As an organic farmer, I meet new challenges every year, embrace continuous learning, and pass it on by mentoring beginning and aspiring farmers.
Parker: I am a compassionate and understanding person. I will first seek to understand, then seek to be understood. I will listen to the needs of parents/guardians, teachers, and the community.
Sakry: I believe our school district needs to have a fair and balanced board with views from both sides, conservative and moderate. I think that it is unhealthy if it becomes off-balanced or dominates one side of ideas. My ideas and views line up with conservative thinking and, in today’s world, we are desperately in need of that.
What do you believe is the primary role and responsibility of the school board?
Parker: The primary role of the school board is to discuss, adopt, modify, and discontinue policies that govern our school district — all the while prioritizing the needs of administration, staff, parents/guardians, and most importantly…the students.
Sakry: First and foremost, overseeing that all of our students are being provided with the utmost quality of education and tools they need to succeed. Also, we are voted in by our community and taxpayers. We have to remember WE are their public servants, and need to make sure their wishes and concerns are met, also.
Henderson: Public schools are a public good. School boards are responsible for setting budgets and priorities, for ensuring that our yearly work moves us in the direction of our strategic plan, and for ensuring that the administration carries out the essential functions of our schools to meet the needs of all students. School boards have attracted a lot of attention lately, as people take in the turmoil around them and look for a place where they can be heard and effect change. We need our school board to stay focused on the community, and on what’s happening here and now with our learners and educators. We’re fortunate to have amazing, professional teachers and support staff in Menomonie, and it must be a priority of the school board to keep it that way by setting competitive compensation and benefits, and by creating an environment of collaboration and support for all staff.
What do you believe are the largest issues facing the Menomonie school district, and how would you work to address those issues?
Sakry: Curriculum transparency and communication between parents, teachers, counselors, and staff. I believe — as a parent, myself, with kids in this district, along with all parents — we have every right to know what is going on with our child in the eight-hour plus days they spend with our kids and within the walls of this building. I would make this topic stay on the forefront of concern, and always stay diligent to how crucial this is.
Henderson: 1.Teacher retention and compensation. We have fantastic teachers in Menomonie, and they are professionals who know their jobs. After the last two years of upheaval, many teachers don’t have the time and resources to do the jobs they need. We need to offer competitive pay and support.
2. Preventing bullying and harassment. All students need to know that they are safe and respected in school every day. As we witness backlash and anger at marginalized groups, we must keep that out of our schools, and value all of the students in our community.
3. Trust and transparency. It’s clear that there’s a lack of trust. This goes deeper than the arguments over masks, and needs to be addressed moving out of Covid. The school board should be a deliberative body that can discuss tough issues in good faith, and work collaboratively with everyone with a stake in our schools.
Parker: Out of all my conversations with members of our community, the issue that comes up the most is curriculum transparency. We must make sure parents/guardians have meaningful access to materials being taught to students and are aware of how to access them.
What specific experience and skills have prepared you to serve on the board?
Henderson: I have served on the boards of non-profit organizations and cooperatives, including serving as treasurer and executive committee member over a period of leadership transition. In many capacities, I have worked collaboratively with people I don’t always agree with, finding ways to connect over the values we do share. Through Farmers Union and cooperative membership, I have experience using parliamentary procedures and consensus building methods to work through complex decision making and difficult conversations with all kinds of stakeholders. I have served as the vice president and president of Dunn County Wisconsin Farmers Union, receiving a Builder’s Award and a Membership award for growing community and engaging local farmers. I’ve been a delegate to our state and national conventions, writing policy resolutions and engaging in advocacy. I’ve mentored beginning and aspiring farmers, and opened my farm for field days and farm tours for ag professionals and conservationists.
Parker: I work in procurement and, with all the supply chain issues our country has faced over the last two years, I have learned to review information thoroughly and thoughtfully. Oftentimes, complex challenges require creative solutions. I will be a board member who looks at problems from multiple angles to find the best response.
Sakry: I have been a stay-at-home mom of five kids (4 boys, 1 girl) married to a dairy farmer/grain row crop farmer for 24 years, working side-by-side with our entire family. Helped manage our farm and raise our kids. That has taught me not only humility, but patience, endurance, hard working skills, and problem solving — all skills that can be and should be applied if you are sitting on a school board.
Candidates’ answers may have been lightly edited for clarity.