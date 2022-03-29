MENOMONIE — As the April 5 election nears, six challengers and one write-in candidate remain in the race for three open seats on the Menomonie school board.
A February primary trimmed an initial seven-candidate field down to six when this year’s sole incumbent, David Styer, was eliminated from the race. Styer is still running as a write-in candidate. Styer and all six challengers were given identical questionnaires. The following are the responses of four candidates: Abraham Smith, Dominique Stewart, Styer and Brittany Weiker.
Responses from the other three candidates ran in Tuesday’s paper.
Members of the nine-person Menomonie school board serve three-year terms.
Why should you be elected to the Menomonie school board?
Smith: I’m a professional teacher with 20 years of experience. I am also a project manager and scientist. I work by listening in good faith to build consensus and trust.
Here are my principles.
- Teachers and staff are professionals. They deserve good pay, predictable workload, and genuine administrative support for a stable career.
- Education is for everyone. Each student should feel that they belong here, and know that we are offering the best education to each individual, in a safe environment free of discrimination and bullying.
- Respect all families. The choices made by SDMA have a huge impact on the home life of every family in the district. We need to listen and avoid making unfair and disruptive choices.
- Our schools connect and support the whole community, and the whole community can benefit from investments in our schools.
Stewart: I should be elected to the Menomonie School Board because I have the experience of being a student and teacher in our district. I can help fill the communication gap between current teachers and school board members. I also bring the perspective of a millennial and a black woman, which the board does not currently have. I should also be on the board because I am committed to collaborating with all board and community members in a respectful and professional manner.
Styer: I bring nine years of school board experience to the board, along with a strong business background that is often missing. I have served the last two years as Board President and am known as a strong leader with a lot of common sense. Integrity, and reason. If not reelected there will only be two board members serving of the nine with more than one term of experience. I know that running as a write-in candidate is a huge undertaking, but would not have done so without strong encouragement and support from the community.
Weiker: I care about people and creating safe and consistent environments in which they can grow. I have lived in Menomonie my whole life. My husband and I graduated from MHS and we have two children in the district. I’m deeply invested in this community and have created relationships with many people in the community, which allows me to be more approachable. I will make decisions based on what is best for the children. I’m a good listener and make fact-based decisions. When a topic comes up that I’m unfamiliar with I’m not afraid to reach out to people for more information. Seemingly paradoxical, I’m both a direct communicator and deeply compassionate person. Since my youth, I have looked out for peers who were marginalized or under-supported. To this day, I enjoy being with others and am always eager to help a person in need.
What do you believe is the primary role and responsibility of the school board?
Stewart: The primary role of the School Board is to set district policy. How a School Board works together to create those policies is a large part of creating the culture of the district. School culture is impacted by the way the School Board responds to parents, students, teachers, community members, and potential new board members. It is the responsibility of the School Board to know the challenges and perspectives of the people they are setting policies for. I believe it is best practice to communicate with people before you set policy that will directly impact them.
Styer: The primary role of a school board member is to work with the board to hire a Superintendent and to set board policy. Too many times I see board members getting into the operations aspect of the district.
Weiker: I believe the primary role is leadership and guidance of the school district. Board members should work with their community to improve the student experience in their local public schools. This includes academics, budgeting, managing resources, creating policies and more. This is done through staying active in the community, hearing all sides and being able to work together.
Smith: The school board’s duty is to oversee the administrative policies of the public schools, and to make sure that we are offering the best possible education to all students in our community while being responsible to the needs of taxpayers, parents, teachers, and staff. This requires compassionate listening and thoughtful collaboration.
This is hard but essential work for the future of our community. It must not be about vanity, ego, or TV politics.
When we do make hard choices, we need to talk honestly about the tradeoffs to build consensus and trust in the whole community. School leadership must set the example for good governance.
What do you believe are the largest issues facing the Menomonie school district, and how would you work to address those issues?
Styer: The biggest issues I see facing our district are weathering the financial impact of rising costs with inflation and uncertain state funding levels, continuing to focus on and improve academic outcomes especially for those impacted by the pandemic the last two years, and to maintain and improve communication between students, staff, parents and community members. Our district needs to continue to implement our five year strategic plan and keep kids in school.
Weiker: The four main topics I would like to address are: preparing graduates for life after school, improving state exam scores, empowering parents to be more involved in the educational planning and supporting the teachers. Some ways to do that would be through: adding classes such as taxes, basic personal finances and other life skills. Making core subjects more of a priority. Instead of mandates, empower parents to work with educators on the individual needs within their child’s education. Supporting teachers so we can make SDMA an appealing district for families and create a healthy working environment for teachers to retain and attract quality educators.
Smith: Teacher/Staff Support. We need to retain our excellent teachers and staff. We need to make Menomonie an attractive place for new teachers and staff to settle and build a stable, long-term career. The last two years have been brutal for all working families, especially teachers and school staff. Our teachers and staff need fair pay, reliable benefits, and the dignity of professional respect.
Student Support. We need to help students who have had unstable school experiences for the past 5+ semesters. Lots of kids have tuned out of education because of shifting modalities and family tragedies. Anxiety, depression, and bullying all hurt kids’ learning and development.
Family Respect. The decisions of our district impact the life of every family in the district. Our public schools impact the home life of everyone, crossing work, culture, faith, health, money, childcare. We must listen better to families’ needs, to avoid unfair burdens.
Stewart: Teacher Retention — We need to do the best that we can to retain the qualified teachers that we have. Teachers need to have support by means of reasonable work expectations, respect, trust, and personnel to help support their students. We also need to improve direct communication between teachers and School Board members. SDMA staff should be free to share their ideas and concerns without fear of retaliation and they need to be valued and trusted to do their jobs like they were professionally trained to do.
Collaboration — School board members need to work with admin, teachers, and staff to create policies rather than solely relying on the District Administrator to create these policies and then voting to approve them.
What specific experience and skills have prepared you to serve on the board?
Weiker: After graduating with my bachelors in business I spent 18 years managing multiple businesses in Menomonie. In those roles I dealt with budgeting, conflict resolution, policy creation and finding creative ways to make the culture more welcoming for all. As someone who has lived in this community my whole life, and is well networked in the community, I feel I can well represent the community on the school board. My decision to step away from management in my career was to free up time for my family. Serving on the school board fits in well with my current life priorities and developed skills.
Smith: I am a professional teacher with 20 years of experience. Like all teachers, I have spent countless nights grading homework, assembling materials, designing curriculum, reviewing textbooks, and finding new ways to support students.
At UW-Stout and elsewhere, I have been deeply involved in administration and financial planning, making difficult compromises on a tight budget. I am experienced in and committed to the process of decision making by shared governance. To build consensus and trust on difficult topics, we need well-run public meetings, with clear procedures, honest fact-finding, and collegial discussion.
I am also a professional scientist and project manager. I have extensive experience managing large-scale collaborative projects for high-tech research and development in defense, medicine, agriculture, logistics, and data analysis, where the skills of many experts are merged into a successful solution.
Stewart: I was a teacher in the SDMA for five years and served on the Building Leadership Team at River Heights Elementary for each of those five years. During that time, I maintained strong relationships with students, staff, and parents, and have stayed connected to them even after leaving my teaching position. I grew up participating in clubs like 4-H and Home and Community Education, so I also have experience with the format of how board meetings are run. I consider myself a lifelong learner. I love to read and learn more about things I don’t know, which is a necessary skill when joining a new organization. I have shown by the way I have run my campaign that I am focused on education and being respectful of other people and campaigns and I intend to continue that as a member of the School Board.
Styer: As I stated earlier, I have served on the board for the last nine years. My family and I operate a large dairy farm south of Menomonie with 14 family members working on our farm. We are blessed to live in a great community with really good friends and neighbors. I think the ability to manage many different types of situations on the dairy, along with the fiscal responsibility needed run a farm today, are great attributes.
Candidates’ answers may have been lightly edited for clarity.