EAU CLAIRE — Seven candidates for three open seats on the Eau Claire school board will run in a Feb. 15 primary, where one candidate will be eliminated.
The six top vote-getters will go on to run in the April 5 general election.
The candidates include five challengers — Corey Cronrath, a physician; Melissa Winter, a registered nurse; Stephanie Farrar, a UW-Eau Claire English professor; Josh Ingersoll, a former teacher; and Nicole Everson, who works in recruitment and outreach — and two incumbents, educator Tim Nordin and UW-Eau Claire kinesiology professor Marquell Johnson.
Nordin was elected to the board in 2019 and wrapped up his first term this year. The board elected him president in 2020 after former president Eric Torres’ resignation. Johnson, a UW-Eau Claire kinesiology professor, was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board in May 2020. He ran successfully for school board in 2021 and won a one-year term on the board. He is running again this spring for a full three-year term.
All seven candidates completed short questionnaires in January sent by the Leader-Telegram.
Why are you running for the Eau Claire school board?
Cronrath: There is no greater honor than giving back to the communities that have supported you. Public education holds a special place in my heart. Coming from a lower socioeconomic background, I was dependent on the public schools and the U.S. military. Today, I am a dual board-certified physician with a master’s in public health. Now, it is time for me to give back.
I will bring the following to the school board: A deep understanding of public health with a broad focus on all aspects, to include but not limited to mental health, substance abuse, obesity and yes, transmissible disease; ability to engage in critical thinking to diagnose a problem in an ambiguous, complex situation; collaborative approach to obtain best-fit situations in an environment with multiple stakeholders; a decision-making process that includes both the art and science relevant to the situation at hand; availability with a willingness to listen; and real curiosity to learn and dissect an issue.
Farrar: Quite simply, I am running because I believe that public education is the foundation of opportunity and democracy. As a professor and the daughter of a teacher and superintendent, I have dedicated my professional life to public education.
Everson: To put the PUBLIC back in PUBLIC schools. We need to do the following: Reverse the five-year downturn in proficiency; create opportunities for all students to excel; eliminate divisive rhetoric and instruction; establish curriculum transparency; increase morale for staff/students in a post-COVID world; reverse decreasing enrollment to maintain budget; maximize financial resources directed toward curriculum and instruction; address taxpayers’ concerns and needs in referendum decisions; and parent rights, or give parents a place at the table. I am running for school board to advocate for students above all else. We need a common-sense leader who will foster the hopes and dreams of students and respect the values of the entire community.
Johnson: I was appointed to the ECASD school board in May 2020 and re-elected to serve a one-year term in April 2021. As a school board commissioner, I have advocated on behalf of both students and teachers when tasked with considering proposed policies and requests from district administrators and the community at large. Continuity of school board membership has been shown to be a desired trait for an “effective” school board. In the last 10 years, our board has not had anyone serve longer than five to six years. The turnover in membership has contributed to inconsistent oversight and accountability of district administration. Lack of continuity could also contribute to inconsistent academic achievement policy for all students and needed support for teachers and staff when outcome and fiscal resource prioritization changes with school board memberships.
Winter: To be a voice for EC community members who do not feel their elected officials are listening to their thoughts and concerns.
Nordin: Over the past three years, I have helped position the school board to move ECASD forward in its goals to provide a successful education for all students. Never before has the district had such a clearly defined, powerful vision for student success. Under my leadership of the board, we have advanced this vital and revitalizing work even during a pandemic. We have confirmed our community commitment to justice, solidified our commitment to recognizing and truly supporting the individual needs of every student, and expanded our commitment to a clean energy future. We have stood with the district in focusing on student learning while taking thoughtful measures to keep students, families, and staff safe. Yet there is much more to do, so much more to reimagine the ways that our schools can change the lives of students. I am excited for the opportunity to continue this great work and help to ensure the ongoing success of our district.
Ingersoll: To bring a teacher’s voice to the table, to address practical systematic issues and to deal with the effects of constant technological engagement. Back in the day, if you asked your mom, “Can I bring this thousand dollar toy to school in my pocket?” What do you think she’d say? This new era snuck up on us all, and has changed so much of every aspect of life, yet for the most part we’ve ignored it. We can’t afford to ignore it any longer. A certain contingency of community members have found a voice protesting masks and quarantines, but what does being “in school” mean if your child is sitting on their phone all day? We need to give kids back their autonomy, and teach them how to interact. If there’s a fight in the hallway, kids aren’t stopping it, or joining it. They’re filming it. I’d rather have a room filled with spitballs, paper airplanes and laughter than bent-necked adolescents who only come alive to lip sync the occasional TikTok video. With a collective effort we can make this happen, and we dare not wait much longer.
What local education-related issues do you consider your top priorities and why?
Ingersoll: Teachers need a voice in the direction of the district and how its resources are used. And they need recourse should speaking their mind make them targets of the bureaucracy. In the turmoil of recent history, their voices, grievances and ideas have been left out of the conversation. We need to empower them, not silence them. They have all the practical experience, and no agency. This needs to change.
Nordin: The school board must govern with its eye on the long-term success of the district rather than swinging from issue to issue. The focus must be on ensuring the district’s progress toward achieving student success and holding the district accountable for that progress. This is especially important for students who have often been left behind, who the district has an obligation to support in their growth while removing systemic barriers to their success. This will enhance the lives and learning of all students. We must work together to change policy and practice to ensure that ECASD students grow into successful members of our community. These priorities can be achieved through: one, supporting district students in their learning as we continue to navigate, and eventually emerge from, a global pandemic; two, authentic accountability and monitoring of district progress in producing high-quality results for students; three, evaluating policies and structures that inhibit student success, setting clear expectations for operational and organizational change; and four, encouraging innovation and empowering staff to create systems to reach these goals.
Winter: Giving people a voice and curriculum transparency. People have expressed concern and frustration, feeling their elected officials are not listening to their voices. I want to be their voice. As community members and taxpayers, we are entitled to have unhindered access to the curriculum our children are learning in school.
Johnson: District administrative accountability on meeting academic standards; supporting and promoting best practices of teachers and staff in the district; fiscal responsibility of resources. Concerted efforts to address lost instructional time and enhanced learning opportunities for students, and proactive professional development for teachers and staff. Authentic examination and policy implementation to address both district-wide and individual school climate concerns centered around equity, diversity and inclusivity. A lot of change has taken place over the last two years, including a change in district leadership, staff turnover, a new school board governance model and the return to face-to-face learning. These changes have been met with many challenges, but also provide the district the opportunity to move in a direction that can be impactful in the learning and work experiences for students and ECASD staff, respectively. The priorities indicated above intersect with one another and could provide the momentum for positive change.
Everson: Proficiency scores have been on a downward trend for over five years, where the last two were exacerbated by the pandemic. This is a statewide issue; however, student scores are dropping faster than the state average and, in some cases, have dropped below the state average. Wisconsin falls behind other states on national test scores. We must reverse this trajectory. Policies that emphasize classroom success for all students are required. Mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, eating disorders and suicide attempts, are on the rise at an alarming rate. As board members we need to support and restore normalcy for all children, as school, for some, is their safest place. We need to support and focus on the wellbeing of each child and remove restrictive policies. We need to reestablish relationships, provide coping mechanisms and allow mental health experts to support our district. Transparency has become muddled: The district has new curricula being introduced and imposed rules and regulations, with little to no input from the parents. The board has been able to clutch onto the unconditional trust from the parents and constituents over many years. As a parent and constituent, we have a right to know what is going on in our schools.
Farrar: After nearly two years of the pandemic, I believe we are in a position to be forward-thinking about our public schools. My priorities include one, addressing the learning loss and social and emotional challenges that many students have experienced; two, supporting teachers and staff members who have gone to incredible lengths to provide our students with the best possible instruction in the midst of challenging and constantly changing circumstances, and three, centering equity as an approach that recognizes that we have a responsibility to provide every single student an excellent education that meets them where they are and offers them the opportunity to realize the potential of their ambitions and abilities. Equity means that we provide the resources and experiences that students need to be successful. That means we support our special education students, our students with disabilities, our students learning English, our students from racial and ethnic minority groups, our students who are economically disadvantaged, our students…
Cronrath: Students BELONG in school: The jobs of today and tomorrow require teamwork and collaboration. We begin to learn these skill sets in social groups, NOT in the virtual environment. We do not make great accomplishments as individuals. We do great things in groups, as teams and by working together. We need to prepare our kids for post-secondary success! Teachers have EARNED autonomy: To practice the science and art of teaching, teachers need the autonomy to utilize different teaching styles and techniques, while staying within the curriculum set by the school board and administrators. Teachers are highly trained and vetted to practice their profession. They are deeply vested in the success of the students they see day in and day out. Parents DESERVE a voice: No one is more invested in a child’s success than their parents. Parents have loved and nurtured these kids for many years before they ever set foot in our schools. I am not so naive to believe I know or want better for their kids than they do.
A potential Eau Claire schools referendum is being planned for November 22. Do you support a referendum this fall? If not, why not? If yes, what projects or needs do you think the school board should prioritize in that referendum?
Winter: As of the date of my response, there is not specific referendum information available to provide an educated answer to this question.
Johnson: I support a referendum this fall for ECASD, especially for capital improvements and deferred maintenance to existing school buildings that have been overdue for repairs and in need of updates to ensure the best educational experiences for our students. The referendum also represents an opportunity to reinvest in our public education system. As Eau Claire continues to experience population growth and make financial investments in other community entities, continued reinvestment in public education will contribute to city distinctiveness and may serve as an additional catalyst to attract a more diverse population and workforce to our community.
Everson: ECASD administrators and board members are developing the details of the referendum this month and next month. Without the details, I cannot state if I support or do not support the referendum. The funding gap between our school and the state average is a continued issue. ECASD has spent less per student than average for the past 30 years. Funding is a very important topic. Our facilities are outdated, and this is an issue that will impact enrollment as well as employment in our city. A referendum and budget should include a long-term plan for updating facilities to be on par with competitive districts and cities within the state. The second funding priority is teacher retention. The 2016 referendum resulted in maintaining about the same levels of teacher retention, reversing an upward trend on turnover. Philosophically speaking, teachers must know that they are highly valued by the district. We can do this through policies and procedures, support of administration, competitive salary and benefits.
Nordin: The upcoming referendum is critical for the ongoing success of ECASD. Our district will continue to grow, and we must grow with it. This includes additions to North High School, Meadowview and Putnam Heights elementary schools, and deferred maintenance for South Middle and Roosevelt Elementary. Building improvements on this scale are only possible, in our current state funding formula, via referendum. Additionally, ECASD currently ranks 287 out of 421 districts in per-pupil spending. This puts Eau Claire in the 32nd percentile of spending, significantly below state average. I believe this community values its schools dearly, and we must no longer be content to merely scrape by as the state continually underfunds our public schools. Even spending at the state average would allow us to focus on hiring and retaining the best staff, expanding innovative programming, upgrading technology, adding additional supports for students who need them, and much more. By supporting this referendum we express our support of, and belief in, public education, ECASD and our shared vision of seeing our schools thrive.
Ingersoll: It does not appear that the points of referendum have been decided upon quite yet, or maybe I just can’t find them on the internet. Generally, I don’t think schools suffer from too much funding. There’s obvious upkeep needed on our many 50-plus-year-old buildings, and while property taxes have increased of late, I’m sure that in no way keeps up with the hyper-inflation we’re all now experiencing. We all know labor and materials have certainly not gotten cheaper over the last couple of years.
Cronrath: I am for building infrastructure designed to maximize human interaction and student learning in a physical environment. The referendum appears to support the funding being utilized for necessary infrastructure to keep our children in classrooms, per the Jan. 3 presentation. Before supporting the referendum, the public would need an explanation on two topics. First, a thorough evaluation of full-time equivalent staffing in positions not directly providing education to students and why the position is necessary. For example, the student achievement specialists. The job description sounds like a Big Brother-Big Sister mentor and not likely appropriate for FTE allocation. Second, a thorough explanation on how the district spent or plans to spend the national COVID funding (estimated at around $12 million) to address learning loss.
Farrar: The way Wisconsin allocates resources for public education puts Eau Claire students at an unfair disadvantage — our funding level is well below the state average. The only avenue presently open to ECASD to get closer to meeting our legal and moral obligations to fund our schools is to hold a referendum and ask our community for additional resources in November. While I have more to learn about the details of the district’s needs, I do know that we have schools in need of facilities repairs and upgrades.