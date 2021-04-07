Several newcomer school board candidates in Eau Claire, Dunn and Chippewa counties won over incumbents in elections Tuesday.
Contested school board races around the Chippewa Valley include:
Boyceville school board: With two board seats open, challenger Amber Carlsrud won one seat with 509 votes. The two incumbents, Erik Evenson and Peter Score, both had 443 votes, according to unofficial results from Dunn and St. Croix counties.
Cadott school board: Challengers Cory Lanou and Christine Rowe won the two open board seats with 395 and 332 votes, respectively. Challenger Kevin Roshell (279 votes) and incumbent Rod Tegels (234 votes) trailed, according to unofficial Chippewa and Eau Claire County results.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser school board: Incumbents Carrie Traczyk and Janene Haselhuhn won the two open seats with 781 and 724 votes, respectively, beating out challenger Austin Chamberlain, who got 605 votes. Numbers are from unofficial Chippewa, Dunn, Rusk and Barron county results.
Durand-Arkansaw school board: Two districts were contested. In District 2, Ashley Urness coasted to a win with 663 votes over Bethany Walker, who garnered 374 votes, according to unofficial Dunn, Buffalo and Pepin county returns. In District 5, challenger Frank Schneider (563 votes) won the seat over incumbent Audrey Martin (503 votes).
Elk Mound school board: With two seats open, incumbents Gary Bodenburg and Mark Oas won with 548 and 492 votes, respectively. Challengers Michael Jenson Jr. (352 votes) and Mark Levra (326 votes) were defeated.
Elmwood school board: One newcomer, Jenny Wolf (216 votes), and two incumbents, Patrick Geraets (201 votes) and Gabriel Weix (170 votes), won three open seats. Challenger Andrew Zierl came in fourth with 112 votes.
Fall Creek school board: Incumbent Eric Ryan and newcomer Courtney Kneifl won two open seats with 406 and 331 votes, respectively. Challenger Eddy Herbison and incumbent Tarese Dubiel came in third and fourth with 303 and 280 votes, according to unofficial Eau Claire County returns.
Mondovi school board: Three incumbents — Daniel Linse, Jean Sandberg and Dave Falkner — and newcomer Molly Marten won the four seats on the board, with 564, 526, 471 and 401 votes, respectively. Newcomer Bobby King came in fifth with 306 votes.
New Auburn school board: With three seats up for grabs and six candidates running, newcomers took all three seats: Nick Jones (236 votes), Lindy Reimer (189 votes) and Louise Cody (177 votes). Following in fourth, fifth and six places were incumbent Staci Martinson (146 votes), Kimberly Bischel (133 votes) and incumbent Tanya Leo (95 votes), according to unofficial returns from Chippewa and Barron counties.
Stanley-Boyd school board: Incumbent Chad Verbeten easily won the Area 1 open seat, defeating challenger Lori Klonowski-Cooley, 434 votes to 142 votes.
In Eau Claire’s school board race, all three incumbents — Erica Zerr, Joshua Clements and Marquell Johnson — were re-elected on Tuesday, defeating challenger Kathleen Kivlin.
Three newcomers, Mark Hillman, Angela Skillings and Karl Palmer, won open seats on the Menomonie school board Tuesday. Incumbents Penny Burstad and Jim Swanson and challenger Donna Thibado were defeated.
Chippewa Falls and Altoona school boards had uncontested races. Altoona incumbent Rick Risler, president of the school board, won reelection.
Voters also reelected three incumbents in the Chippewa Falls school board election— Steve Olson, Sharon McIlquham and Sherry Jasper.