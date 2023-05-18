EAU CLAIRE — An Eleva man, who authorities say was trying to have sex with a 12-year-old girl, will spend one year in prison for violating terms of his probation.

According to court records, James M. Vanwinkle, 39, violated his probation by engaging in a consensual online sexual relationship with an unknown female, not reporting six different internet identifiers to the state sex offender registry, and viewing pornography.