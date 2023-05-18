EAU CLAIRE — An Eleva man, who authorities say was trying to have sex with a 12-year-old girl, will spend one year in prison for violating terms of his probation.
According to court records, James M. Vanwinkle, 39, violated his probation by engaging in a consensual online sexual relationship with an unknown female, not reporting six different internet identifiers to the state sex offender registry, and viewing pornography.
Van Winkle was originally sentenced in Eau Claire County Court in January 2020 to six months in jail and five years of probation for a felony count of child enticement.
Felony counts of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child were dismissed.
In his re-sentencing for violating probation, Judge Sarah Harless ordered Vanwinkle to spend two years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Vanwinkle must complete a sex offender evaluation and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.
Vanwinkle was fined $617.
The 12-year-old girl the man was communicating with was actually an undercover detective, police said.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police detective was in a chat room June 14, 2019, designed for people seeking sexual relations in the Eau Claire area.
The detective was posing as a 12-year-old girl and Vanwinkle messaged her.
Vanwinkle requested a photo from the girl. The detective refused to send a photo and Vanwinkle responded by sending a photo of himself wearing what he described as a “sex mask” with a leash attached to it.
From then until July 12, 2019, Vanwinkle sent the officer 15 images or videos. Most of them were sexually explicit.
Vanwinkle arranged to meet the girl in Eau Claire on July 12, 2019. He was arrested when he arrived at the meeting spot.
Vanwinkle confessed to attempting to meet a 12-year-old girl for the purpose of having sex. Sex toys and lubrication were found in his vehicle.