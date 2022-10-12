ELK MOUND — An everyday morning assembly turned into an uproarious celebration on Wednesday as Cindy Bourget, a school counselor for Elk Mound Middle School, was surprised with an unexpected honor.

Unbeknownst to her, Bourget has been selected as the Wisconsin School Counselor Association's School Counselor of the Year — and she heard the good news in front of the entire student body, all of her colleagues and her family during an assembly she believed was for celebrating a student’s athletic achievements.