An Elk Mound man arrested for drunken driving after he was found passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store will spend four years in prison.
Keith A. Bondie, 60, pleaded guilty Monday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of 12th-offense operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content.
Judge Sarah Harless ordered Bondie to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Bondie was fined $600 and had his driver’s license revoked for three years.
As conditions of supervision, Bondie must maintain absolute sobriety, undergo an alcohol and drug assessment, apply for a treatment court, and undergo any recommended counseling or treatment.
“It’s evident Mr. Bondie has presented an ongoing and continuing danger to the community,” Eau Claire County Assistant District Attorney Ben Webster said at Bondie’s sentencing hearing.
Webster noted Bondie received a prison term in October 2016 for 11th-offense drunken driving in Chippewa County and was on extended supervision and had a revoked license when his 12th arrest occurred.
“Alcohol has been a problem for me all my life,” Bondie told Harless.
“My drinking has continued to affect my choices my entire life,” he said.
“I do thank God that I have not hurt anyone or caused an accident because of my actions,” Bondie said.
“I am asking for help with my addiction at this time,” he said.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police and EMS personnel were called to Kwik Trip, 4395 North Town Hall Road, just before 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, on a report of a man who was passed out inside a vehicle.
EMS personnel found Bondie passed out in the vehicle and were able to wake him up after knocking on the window several times. A cigarette between his fingers had put itself out and a bottle of vodka was tucked up against Bondie’s leg.
Bondie stepped out of the vehicle and was off balance as he walked. His responses to authorities appeared to be slightly delayed.
Police could smell an odor of intoxicants coming from Bondie. His eyes were bloodshot and glassy.
Bondie said he had driven a friend to the gas station but later admitted he arrived alone.
Bondie admitted to drinking five or six beers about two hours earlier. He said he did not drink from the vodka bottle.
Bondie failed field sobriety tests.
A breath test showed Bondie’s blood alcohol content was 0.223, nearly three times the legal limit for driving.
Bondie was arrested and taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for a blood draw.
Bondie was previously convicted of drunken driving in December 1992 in Oklahoma, in December 1993 in Jefferson County, twice in December 1995 and once each in January 1997, June 1997 and June 2007 in Eau Claire County, and in October 2000, October 2001, March 2005 and October 2016 in Chippewa County.