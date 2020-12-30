CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Elk Mound man was sentenced Wednesday to serve three years in prison after being convicted of his seventh drunk-driving offense, stemming from a June 2018 arrest as he was leaving Country Fest.
Eric J. Lantz, 48, 1061 U.S. 12, was convicted in Chippewa County Court.
Judge James Isaacson ordered the prison sentence, along with four years of extended supervision. Lantz has already indicated he intends to appeal.
Isaacson also ordered Lantz to pay $2,492 in court costs and fines, and Lantz’ driver’s license has been revoked for three years. He must complete 300 hours of community service; he has already performed 185 hours.
According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa County deputy pulled over Lantz’s vehicle on June 23, 2018, in the town of Arthur, northeast of Chippewa Falls. Lantz was traveling 67 mph in a 55 mph zone. Lantz told the officer he had just left the Country Fest grounds. When asked if he had consumed alcohol, he admitted he had “a couple.” He failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.
According to a blood draw, Lantz had a .121 blood-alcohol level at the time of his arrest. Because of his prior convictions, he was not supposed to be above a .02.
Online court records show that Lantz was convicted of his sixth drunk-driving offense in Dunn County in 2008 and was ordered to serve a year in jail. He also was convicted of disorderly conduct on May 23, 2018, a month before the drunk-driving offense. In 2013, he was convicted in Chippewa County Court of battery-domestic abuse and was placed on probation.
Upon release, Lantz cannot consume alcohol or drugs, and he cannot enter taverns while on extended supervision.
The speeding citation was read-in and dismissed.