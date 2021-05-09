ELK MOUND — The Elk Mound school district recently joined a growing list of Wisconsin districts ending their mask requirement for students and staff.
The move, which runs contrary to guidance from public health officials, took effect last week.
Elk Mound schools Superintendent Eric Wright said the School Board discussed the issue at its April 26 meeting and then voted 5-2 in favor of making face coverings optional for the rest of the school year.
The district, which will continue to require masks on school buses and to follow WIAA guidelines for student-athletes, also will maintain all other COVID-19 mitigation strategies, including social distancing where possible, Wright said.
Dunn County Health Officer KT Gallagher said she provided the county Health Department's guidance on masks to the board before the vote. Face coverings are an important part of a multi-faceted COVID-19 mitigation strategy and the Health Department still recommends that masks be used by any unvaccinated people gathering indoors, she said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services still recommend that schools keep mask requirements in place, even though the state Supreme Court overturned Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate last month.
"I think masks are our No. 1 most effective tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in indoor school settings," Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer in the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, said last week in a media briefing. "The science is pretty clear on this."
Even though children are at lower risk for severe illness from the coronavirus than adults, Westergaard said the risk is not zero and the consequences can be serious. He also pointed out that children can become infected and spread the virus to others, including older adults more vulnerable to serious complications.
He called masks the cheapest and most effective tool available to help protect the community and said mask mandates, while unpopular, lead to higher compliance and less concern about what other people think.
"I strongly disagree right now, given the level of community transmission and the low level of access to vaccines for people younger than 16, (with making) masks optional in school settings," Westergaard said.
Since Elk Mound's policy shift, Wright said he has heard from parents on both sides of the issue. He noted that some students continue to wear masks but declined to estimate the percentage.
"Our goal is to continue educating our students to the best of our ability," Wright said, noting that district officials also aim to hold an in-person graduation ceremony.
The vote to end the mask mandate, especially with just a few weeks remaining in the school years, prompted a letter to Wright and the school board that was highly critical of the decision and called into question why such a controversial matter was considered by the board without adequate public notice. The letter, written by district parent Angie Southworth, was signed by 36 Elk Mound parents, students and voters.
"The recent decision of the Elk Mound School Board during a global pandemic to go against CDC and local public health guidance is in violation of (the legal requirement to provide) a safe place for our teachers, staff and students," the letter maintained. "Scientific studies have proven that face coverings help reduce the spread of COVID-19 among the population at large."
Even people who are vaccinated are recommended to wear masks indoors to help reduce the chance that the virus will spread to unvaccinated people, Southworth wrote.
Board President Tim Sivertson, who voted against making masks optional, said board members discussed some of the evidence they had seen or heard before voting to end the requirement.
Some districts have removed mask mandates in response to residents who argue the pandemic has reached a point where case counts are low enough and vaccination rates high enough, especially with the lower risk of death or hospitalization for children, that it's time to stop requiring students to wear face coverings.
No one responded to an email sent to the School Board seeking an explanation for the decision, and board members Kyle Jenson and Mark Cedarblade didn't respond to messages seeking comment.
Third Congressional District Republican candidate Derrick Van Orden, however, took to Facebook to praise the Elk Mound moms who testified in favor of the change and called the board's decision courageous.
Meanwhile, Southworth said she was disappointed that such an important vote was poorly publicized, with only a select few parents appearing to know that eliminating the mask requirement might be considered.
"Yes, masks are uncomfortable but as a community we should be able to protect the more vulnerable around us," she wrote. "Making the decision to wear masks as optional is placing our children and the staff in this district at risk."