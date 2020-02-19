Cathy and Kyle Jenson went into a doctor’s office in Madison in 1999 for an ultrasound and were stunned to see two flickering lights appear on the screen.
“I knew right away,” Kyle said. “I’m like, ‘Oh my god, that’s two hearts.’”
A nurse confirmed the couple was likely going to have twins, and the soon-to-be parents excitedly called friends and family members. Several months later, shortly after the clock passed midnight, Alex and Maddie Jenson were born a minute apart.
Fast forward more than 18 years, and Alex and Maddie Jenson decided to conduct a social experiment during their first week of college. The two roomed together but are fraternal twins and do not immediately look alike. When meeting new people, they said they were good friends who just happened to have the same last name.
“That went on for about a week, but there are still people finding out that we’re twins,” Maddie said with a laugh.
The twins have always entertained each other and, despite their outward differences, have remained incredibly close throughout their lives. Fittingly, they attend college in the Twin Cities and are sophomores at North Central University in Minneapolis. Maddie studies digital media with a minor in bible theology, while Alex is majoring in social work and minoring in bible theology and business administration.
Today marks a momentous, numerically fortuitous day, as the Jensons celebrate their golden birthdays on 2/20/2020. Throughout their lives, Alex and Maddie have served as each other’s best friend, confidante and comic relief, among many others. They sometimes say the same thing simultaneously, complete each other’s sentences or seamlessly transition into a new sentence based on what the other one said.
“Because we’re so similar and we’re around each other all the time, we’re able to sense certain things or just get this feeling or be able to read each other better,” Maddie said. “You have a built-in best friend, someone you can constantly go to that is closer and understands you more than a lot of other people.”
The two oldest of four girls raised in Elk Mound, Alex and Maddie appear on the surface to be as dissimilar as twins can. Alex resembles her mother and is more reserved and bookish with red hair. Maddie more closely aligns with her father and is more extroverted, athletic and has blonde hair.
“When we show people pictures of us together, they’re like, ‘There’s no way you’re twins,’” Maddie said.
The disparities are healthy, though, as they serve as each other’s yin and yang. When people asked if the twins babysat, their mother would say yes, as long as it was both of them.
“Maddie is like a party in a box, and Alex is the very responsible mother figure, rule follower, so you put them together and it’s perfect,” Cathy Jenson said.
They dressed differently from a young age and quickly developed their own identities while still essentially being inseparable and having a partner for life‘s new adventures.
“You have someone by your side all the time,” Alex said.
Alex said the constant comparisons at a young age were challenging, but they have largely matured past them.
“Growing up, it was always, ‘Who’s the funnier twin? Who’s the smarter twin? Who’s more athletic?’” Alex said.
Maddie said living together occasionally makes it difficult to have independence, but they always make it work.
“We might argue and bicker a little bit more because we know exactly how to push each other’s buttons, but other than that we’ll figure it out,” Maddie said.
Moving past the differences, their parents said Alex and Maddie are both compassionate, faith-filled and have excellent relationships with their younger sisters.
From the moment she and Kyle saw two lights on the ultrasound, Cathy Jenson said the twins have been in tune with each other’s feelings.
“Even as they’re getting older and more independent, they still have this longing in their hearts to be close,” Cathy Jenson said.