EAU CLAIRE — An emergency veterinary clinic plans to move into a building on Golf Road.
Kara Nelsen filed plans with the city to turn the building she owns at 2809 Golf Road from a small car dealership into a clinic offering urgent and emergency care for cats and dogs.
As proposed, the clinic would operate during evenings, nights and early mornings on weekdays and around-the-clock on weekends, according to Nelsen’s application.
The facility would be fully equipped to diagnose and treat, perform surgery and provide hospital care for pets.
During its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight(Monday), the Eau Claire Plan Commission will decide whether to grant a permit necessary to allow the vet clinic in a commercial district.
The building is located along numerous businesses along busy Golf Road on Eau Claire’s south side.
Originally built as a Kwik Trip in 1990, the property has been used as a Prestige car dealership for the last decade after the convenience store chain built a new store nearby.
The building is situated between a Dairy Queen and the south side branch of Royal Credit Union.
Window business
A new building for Parco Windows and Patio Doors is planned for a lot in Eau Claire’s Gateway Northwest Business Park.
The 25,000-square-foot building is slated for to go on a 3-acre lot along Venture Drive on the city’s north side. Plans submitted by Cedar Falls Building Systems on behalf of Parco show the potential for a future 10,000-square-foot addition to the building.
Building plans submitted to the city show a large factory floor, paint room, several offices, a small showroom and break area.
The building project’s site plan is seeking the Plan Commission’s approval tonight(Monday).
Eau Claire-based Parco, currently located at 3819 White Ave., has produced vinyl windows since 1986, according to the company’s website.
Airbnb request
The owner of a duplex on Eau Claire’s west side wants to turn the property from a standard rental home into a property into a short-term Airbnb rental.
Russ Peloquin is applying to the Plan Commission tonight(Monday) for a permit that would allow 1510 Necessity St. to operate as a bed and breakfast.
In a letter to the commission, Peloquin wrote that he’s invested over $75,000 to improve the duplex since he bought it a decade ago. He lived there until 2016, but he then moved out and rented it to tenants.
However, he’s now looking to use it as an Airbnb with an on-site property manager in one side of the duplex and rent the other unit to people looking for a short-term stay in Eau Claire.