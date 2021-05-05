CHIPPEWA FALLS — Federal Medicaid expansion, also known as BadgerCare, should remain in Gov. Tony Evers' proposed 2022-23 budget, says Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire.
Emerson spoke Wednesday at the Chippewa County Courthouse, urging lawmakers who sit on the state's joint finance committee to leave the BadgerCare program in the budget. Medicaid expansion is considered to be among the items the committee could remove when they meet this week.
"This is a fiscally responsible thing for Wisconsin to do," said Emerson, who was surrounded by a dozen supporters who waved placards, urging for the health care program. "It will bring in $1 billion in federal dollars, and will save $600 million in expenses."
About 90,000 Wisconsin residents would be covered under the BadgerCare expansion if it were passed, Emerson said.
A common argument is that the federal dollars for the program will go away, and the state will be left funding the program, but Emerson rejects those statements.
"I understand those hesitations in 2014, but the program is here to stay," she said. "We heard these same arguments for going on a decade."
Dr. Rita Simon of Chippewa Falls, a retired physician, spoke in favor of the health care expansion. Simon said she has been working on getting BadgerCare dollars since 2012, but Republican leaders in the Legislature have routinely blocked it.
"This is not welfare," Simon said. "This is primarily going to benefit working Wisconsinites who can't afford health care. The majority of Wisconsinites want this. And yet, (Republican legislators) are digging in their heels."
Eau Claire City Councilwoman Emily Berge, who is a mental health counselor, said the federal dollars are needed.
"People forget mental health is a part of health care," Berge said. "Expanding BadgerCare gets more people mental health care."
State Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie sits on the Joint Finance Committee; she could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, said he is concerned about the federal deficit, and questioned if money for Medicaid will be available in future years. He said Wisconsin doesn't have any gap in medical coverage, and he praised the health care systems available in the state.
"Relying on federal funds, the long-term could really put Wisconsin's budget in trouble," Summerfield said.
Wisconsin is among 12 states that haven't accepted federal Medicaid expansion dollars. The others are: Texas, Kansas, South Dakota, Wyoming, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.
On Feb. 16, Evers included the Medicaid Expansion in his proposed two-year budget. He had included it in the 2020-21 budget, but it was later removed by the GOP-led Legislature. Evers also tried to get the measure included in a COVID-19 relief package, but that also was later removed.
There is no deadline for states to accept federal Medicaid expansion dollars.