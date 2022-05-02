EAU CLAIRE — Frustrations regarding her minority party status in the Legislature aren't great enough to stop state Rep. Jodi Emerson from wanting to keep doing the job.
Emerson, D-Eau Claire, recently announced her intention to seek a third term representing the 91st Assembly District.
While she freely acknowledges that being in the minority party limits her ability to get bills passed — at least in what she considers the state's highly partisan Legislature — Emerson says that doesn't mean she can't effectively represent her district.
"Even being in the minority, I have a podium to speak at that most people don't," Emerson said. "I still feel like I'm making some progress — bringing up topics that aren't talked about a lot and speaking up for the people of my district."
Just by asking the right questions, she said, sometimes bad bills can be stopped or improved.
Emerson noted that she is one of the few Democrats who actually got a bill passed at a time when she said less than 2% of bills introduced by Democrats even get a hearing. Her bill made it easier for police, firefighters and other emergency responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder to file worker’s compensation claims.
Jillian Slaight, managing legislative analyst with the nonpartisan Wisconsin Legislative Reference Bureau, confirmed that 1.9% of Assembly bills with a minority party member as first author received a public hearing in the 2021-22 legislative session, down from 39% in the 2009-10 session when Democrats last controlled the Assembly.
"It's a very different atmosphere now, but that doesn't scare me," Emerson said, noting that Republican colleagues have told her party leaders don't want them to be seen socializing with a Democrat. "If anything, it makes me want to work even harder for my constituents."
Emerson stressed that constituents are the best source of ideas for bills to help the state.
"It's not really about me but about trying to represent district constituents and as many of their ideas as possible," she said.
Looking forward, Emerson said her priorities include ensuring all eligible voters have the opportunity to vote, adequately funding public higher education, seeking law enforcement reform and pursuing policies that help prevent crime instead of just responding after the fact.
At her campaign announcement, Emerson also talked about the importance in her mind of reelecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and other Democrats in the Legislature to ensure there are some checks on the power of the Republicans who control both the Assembly and Senate.
Emerson noted that Evers has vetoed a record number of bills this session and said new legislative district maps approved by the state Supreme Court will add to the partisan advantage Republicans have held since passing what she called "gerrymandered" maps after the 2010 census.
"With these new maps, the Republicans are really going for a supermajority," Emerson said, referring to a large enough majority for Republicans to override gubernatorial vetoes.
The fear, she said, is that such a scenario could allow the Republicans to pass highly restrictive abortion bills or other "horribly divisive bills" even though Democrats have won most statewide elections in recent years and Wisconsin is about evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans.
No other candidates have yet registered to run this year in the 91st District. The deadline for candidates to submit nomination papers to the Wisconsin Elections Commission is June 1.
The fall general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 8.