EAU CLAIRE — State Rep. Jodi Emerson is seeking a third term representing the 91st Assembly District. She has a challenger in Josh Stanley. The two will square off on Election Day coming up on Nov. 8. Both candidates say they will fight for the constituents of the 91st, which covers most of the City of Eau Claire.

Emerson, a Democrat from Eau Claire, has been representing the 91st Assembly District in the legislature since 2018 and is seeking a third term to continue to work for the constituents of the 91st. If re-elected to her seat, her priorities would be to use the state’s surplus (estimated to be about $5 billion by the end of the fiscal year) to better fund initiatives like affordable housing and the daycare system, among other things, and to continue working towards making post-traumatic stress disorder-related problems a workman’s compensation issue for all emergency response workers.