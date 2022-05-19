EAU CLAIRE — Five winners were named Thursday in a program that is awarding $300,000 in city funds to various community projects that were voted on by Eau Claire residents.
Coming out on top in the Empower Eau Claire voting were upgrades for new playground equipment coming this summer to a city park and buying equipment for a local food bank.
“Those first two ones were really popular,” said Ned Noel, the city’s senior planner.
In first place is adding $55,200 to the upcoming installation of new playground equipment at Boyd Park to make it more accessible. Upgrades provided by the additional funds include a pour-and-play surface instead of just using mulch under the equipment, and installing wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round.
In second place was buying $50,000 worth of equipment for Feed My People Food Bank, 2610 Alpine Road. That is expected to buy a pallet wrapper, floor scale, shelving and a security system for the organization’s expanded Hunger Action Center.
The next two projects that garnered enough votes to get funding will add energy-conscious technology to downtown spots.
Phoenix Park and the farmers market pavilion there will have all fixtures currently using conventional light bulbs replaced with energy-efficient LEDs. Replacing those 78 light fixtures is expected to cost about $126,615.
Downtown homeless shelter Sojourner House, 618 S. Barstow St., will be provided $30,930 for a rooftop solar panel array to go on top of an addition planned there this year.
The final project to get funding is buying a $41,400 piece of mulching equipment that the city will use to remove invasive plant species in parks, along trails, by detention ponds and other public places.
There were 14 different projects — ranging from small to large — that residents could vote for in this year’s Empower Eau Claire. People were allowed to choose and rank their five favorites.
It was fortuitous that the public’s choices happened to center around projects that combined had a cost close to the budget for the program.
“We were very pleased with how it turned out — we didn’t have a big gap of money left over and didn’t have a project that was half funded,” Noel said.
Combined, the five projects' cost estimates equal $304,145 — slightly above the money the city set aside for the program this year. But Noel noted that each of the proposals included a 15% contingency in their estimates, giving some room to stay within the $300,000 budget.
On Tuesday afternoon, the City Council is scheduled to vote on accepting the results of the Empower Eau Claire voting, making the five winners official.
After that, the projects will go out for bids and the ones with Feed My People and Sojourner House will also require writing agreements with those nonprofit organizations, Noel said.
There were 1,810 ballots cast by residents ages 10 and up during the voting period of April 26 and May 13.
That represents about 3% of the 60,166 city residents counted in that age range in the 2020 census. It far exceeds the initial goal of 1% turnout the city had set, which was based on experience other communities had when debuting their own participatory budgeting initiatives.
“Most cities for their first cycle they have 1% and we tripled that,” Noel said.
He credits the public for turning out to cast ballots online and for attending numerous outreach events the city used to encourage people to vote.
One of those was a May 11 visit that Noel made to Northstar Middle School to talk to students about voting in the program.
The following day there were 202 ballots cast — the best single-day turnout in this spring’s voting — which Noel attributed to students going online to vote.
“We had a good surge in voting related to our outreach at the schools,” he said.
Other business
Also during next week’s City Council meetings:
• Annexing 438 acres currently in the town of Washington into city limits will be subject to a public discussion at Monday’s meeting before the council is scheduled to vote on it Tuesday. Earlier this week the city Plan Commission voted 5-4 to recommend to annex the land, some of which will become a housing development that neighbors have spoken against.
• Whether liquor licenses for three downtown businesses — The Plus, The Metro and The Rev — should be renewed this summer is scheduled to be decided Tuesday by the council.
• The council will decide whether the city should enter into a development agreement with Niagara Waters, which is proposing to build a water bottling plant on 30 acres in Gateway Northwest Business Park.
• A budget amendment to increase lifeguard wages from $10.25 an hour to $13 an hour to recruit more employees for Fairfax Park Pool will be considered during Tuesday’s meeting.