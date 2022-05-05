EAU CLAIRE — Empower Eau Claire has already surpassed its goal for votes in its inaugural round, but the city program is still working to get more residents to cast ballots for projects they’d like to see funded.
Online voting to choose what projects should get a piece of $300,000 made available in the city budget is open until Friday, May 13.
But for those who need help casting a ballot or would simply prefer to vote in-person, the city is holding an event from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.
“We’ll have poll workers there and staff to help if people have any problems,” said Ned Noel, the city’s senior planner.
Poster boards showing 14 projects proposed by community members will be on display at the voting event. Images and descriptions of those projects have also been available on the city’s website since last month.
Each Eau Claire resident — ages 10 and up — can cast an electronic ballot to select and rank five projects they would like to see funded.
At the senior center event, there will be iPads available for attendees to cast their votes.
Voting for Empower Eau Claire began on April 26 and there was an initial rush of people going to the city’s website.
“The biggest voting that occurred was in the first four days of voting,” Noel said.
Currently the daily record was 190 votes cast on April 27 — the second day the online balloting was available.
As of Thursday afternoon, a total of 1,024 city residents had cast a ballot, Noel said.
That is well over a goal set by Empower Eau Claire’s steering committee, which had gotten advice from other cities on what they experienced when their own participatory budgeting programs started.
Empower Eau Claire wanted at least 602 votes — 1% of the 60,166 city residents age 10 and older in the 2020 census.
“That was the goal the steering committee was looking at, so we’re already doing great,” Noel said.
In addition to notifying the public of online voting, the city has also made several outreach efforts to give different groups of Eau Claire residents the chance to vote.
“This intentional strategy undoubtedly has contributed to the number of votes,” said Susan Wolfgram, a member of the steering committee.
The strategy has included outreach events at the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association, churches with Spanish-speaking congregations, local homeless shelters, the county jail, and both UW-Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Technical College campuses.
Reaching out to groups that are not part of the traditional majority is a central part of the program, according to Wolfgram.
“The primary mission of participatory budgeting and Empower Eau Claire puts into action our City’s commitment to ‘equity, diversity and inclusion’ with intentional outreach to historically underrepresented groups for participation and decision-making where the $300,000 should go,” she wrote in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
After voting had begun, a visually-impaired resident contacted City Hall about difficulty using the online voting system.
Since then, the city is asking people with visual impairments, computer accessibility issues and other difficulties with the online voting form to call its Planning Division at 715-839-4914 for assistance.
People can also go to L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, currently at its temporary location of 2725 Mall Drive, to get help voting during normal library hours.