When the Eau Claire City Council adopted a public excessive intoxication ordinance last fall, local law enforcement and health officials wanted to create a diversion program.
The program was to be an educational component for first-time offenders of the new ordinance.
Now that the diversion program is in place, local law enforcement officers will begin issuing citations for excessive public intoxication, Eau Claire Deputy Police Chief Chad Hoyord said.
“We haven’t been issuing any tickets yet,” he said. “We felt we wanted to develop these diversion programs first.”
If a person is issued a citation for excessive public intoxication, there will be two options.
The first is to simply pay a $295 fine.
The second is to agree to participate in a diversion program. The offender will have to pay the $200 program fee. But if the offender successfully completes the program, the citation will be dismissed.
Participating in the program would save the offender nearly $100 and not have the citation on his or her record, which could be beneficial when prospective employers check on a job applicant’s record, Hoyord said.
“Prospective employers might be impressed by the initiative taken to complete the diversion program,” he said.
Two diversion programs will be offered. One will be at UW-Eau Claire for students issued the citation, and a quarterly program offered at the Eau Claire County Courthouse for other offenders.
The program is a single evening session where both law enforcement officers and health officials will talk about excessive public intoxication, Hoyord said.
“It will be structured on alcohol and other drug misuses,” he said.
From a law enforcement perspective, offenders need to be aware that excessive intoxication can create a danger to themselves and others, Hoyord said.
“We don’t want to see people getting hurt,” he said.
From a health official’s perspective, offenders will provide an assessment on their behavior with alcohol, said Denise Wirth, community health promotion division manager for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
“It’s really about them fitting into the big picture,” she said of offenders.
Wirth said health educators will provide information on the broader effects of alcohol and prevention.
“We want to set a plan in place to ensure that (offenders) won’t be found in this position again,” she said.
“It’s about having them think about the bigger picture rather than just a slap on the hand,” Wirth said.
“It’s a move away from the punitive approach,” she said. “It’s about looking at the person as a whole.”
Hoyord noted that offenders will engage in goal setting during the diversion program.
“They are part of the solution,” he said.
If any of the offenders appear to have addictive behaviors toward alcohol or other substances, they will be provided with information to steer them in the direction of other available services in the community, Hoyord said.
The excessive public intoxication ordinance is not about people who have a little too much to drink but are with friends who can make sure they remain safe, Hoyord said.
A person violating the ordinance must clearly and demonstrably be under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, is vulnerable to harm and could likely cause harm to themselves or others, he said.
A person could also be cited if they are likely to cause a public disturbance because of their excessive intoxication, Hoyord said.
“This is heavy intoxication,” he said of the ordinance.
“We have had officers who found people laying on the sidewalk, passed out with nobody around,” Hoyord said. “That, to me, is more of an issue at that point. That person needs help.”