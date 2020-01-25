As an audio engineer, Zach Hanson has worked on varied projects, including albums by internationally known artists. He now has another prestigious item to put on his resume.
The Chippewa Falls native is among the individuals, including several others with Chippewa Valley ties, whose name can be found in the 2020 Grammy Award nominations for work on Bon Iver’s “i,i” album.
The awards ceremony will air live at 7 tonight on CBS.
Led by Eau Claire native Justin Vernon, the indie rock band earned four nods: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Alternative Music Album and Best Recording Package.
On the Grammy Awards website, the Bon Iver nominations include the following names:
• Record of the Year lists Vernon, Chippewa Falls native Brad Cook and Eau Claire resident Chris Messina along with BJ Burton as producers; Burton, Hanson and Messina as engineers/mixers; and Greg Calbi as mastering engineer.
• Album of the Year lists Cook, Messina and Vernon, producers; Hanson and Messina, engineers/mixers; Burton, Cook and Vernon, songwriters; and Calbi, mastering engineer.
• Best Alternative Music Album lists the band’s name.
• Best Recording Package lists art directors Aaron Anderson and Eric Timothy Carlson.
More than a pleasant surprise
“Pretty surreal” is how Hanson described his reaction to the news.
“Honestly, I think my mom texted me first, and was like, ‘Hey, congratulations,’” he said. “I was like, ‘What?’ I guess I had forgotten that they were releasing the nominations that day or something, and she saw it in the news before I did.”
The rest of the day other well-wishers reached out. “Still pinching myself on it,” he said.
Even being considered “is a pretty awesome thing,” said Hanson, who also had an engineering and mixing role in “22, A Million,” Bon Iver’s 2016 album, which earned a Grammy nomination in the Best Alternative Music Album category.
No doubt it’s also pretty awesome to be attending tonight’s ceremony, at Los Angeles’ Staples Center, which Hanson will be doing with Messina, Cook and Burton.
Varied skills
In detailing how he goes about his work as an audio engineer, Hanson acknowledged it’s a broad description.
“I think that encompasses a little bit of the production aspect of things,” he said. “If I need to play an instrument on something or if I want to play an instrument on something, I can do that. And then I’m hitting ‘record,’ and I’m also oftentimes mixing, kind finalizing what I’m working on.”
Hanson’s interest in the profession came about through playing in bands with friends starting in high school. Regional bands he played in include Laarks, The Gentle Guest and Someday Sooner.
Hanson plays numerous instruments, feeling most comfortable on drums and guitar but also has “a lot of fun” playing keyboards and bass.
“A couple of us, we’d try to record our own music so we would go to Best Buy and find audio recording software or something, and learn it and try to figure it out,” he said with a laugh.
He pursued that interest at McNally Smith College of Music in St. Paul, “and found out I just kept liking it and got deeper into it.”
Hanson doesn’t play in bands much anymore, in part because the groups Laarks and The Gentle Guest “haven’t really played any shows in a couple years.”
He does miss it, recalling his stint as drummer for the touring band of The Tallest Man on Earth in 2016. That tour included a performance at The State Theatre and also featured several other local musicians Mike Noyce on guitar and Ben Lester on pedal steel.
“I guess we played close to 200 shows a year for a couple years, which was a lot of fun,” Hanson said. “But at the same time now I’m happy with not playing as much because I’m getting more into being at home and working from home or near home, anyways.”
Building a portfolio
That work around home included work on an impressive list of 2019 projects in varied roles in addition to “i,i,” as noted on his website (zachhanson.net). Here are a few of the critically admired albums:
• The Tallest Man on Earth’s “I Love You. It’s a Fever Dream” (mixing).
• Low’s “Double Negative” (engineer).
• Pieta Brown’s “Freeway” (engineer, mixing, instruments and performance).
• Her Crooked Heart’s “To Love To Leave To Live” (mastering).
• Twin Talk’s “Weaver” (engineer, mixing).
Hanson played roles for a number of other artists whose efforts are due out this year:
• The Dead Tongues, a North Carolina indie band.
• Siv Jakobsen, a Norwegian singer-songwriter.
• Matt Holubowski, a Canadian artist who reached out to Hanson after liking his work with Bon Iver and with S. Carey, the band led by Bon Iver member Sean Carey of Eau Claire.
• Owen, the project by Chicago musician Mike Kinsella, known for bands such as American Football.
“Most of these artists aren’t terribly well-known in the States yet,” Hanson said. “But I have faith in these records, they’re really cool records, and they were a lot of fun to work on.”
Standout track
Hanson’s participation in “Hey, Ma,” including mixing duties with Messina, began after it had been through many reincarnations. Asked what made the keeper version stand out, Hanson said: “I think it came down to Justin being like, ‘Yep, this feels the best to me’ and at the same time the rest of us agreeing, being like, ‘Yeah, I think this is the best version that we have.’”
Vernon’s working process has been further described in a couple of recent high-profile conversations. Several people who worked on the “i,i” track “iMi” were interviewed for “Diary of a Song,” a New York Times series of video episodes featuring various artists. Among those taking part in the “iMi” episode were Vernon, Cook and Messina.
Those three also were interviewed by music critic Amanda Petrusich in October at an event held by The New Yorker magazine. The interview, which included a Bon Iver performance, later was released as part of a podcast.
Creative mind
In the Sept. 5 “Diary of a Song” production, Cook refers to Vernon’s love of “tinkering” and that, when creating music, he “invites a pretty eclectic cast of characters. He likes to be in the middle of it and kind of let the chaos unfold.”
Hanson wholeheartedly agreed with that assessment.
“I think that’s absolutely correct,” he said. “I think a lot of the songs on ‘i,i’ stemmed from one of those chaotic moments unfolding. Bringing different people in, (Vernon) thrives off of hearing somebody’s idea on something and then just sort of helping each other take it somewhere. Who knows where it will end up, but they enjoy that journey of discovery, and that’s why he brings so many different people and different musical backgrounds because he’ll ultimately find something he’s really intrigued in within that person and work with them, and that’s how we end up with so many different songs and different folks involved.”
That process, Hanson agreed, makes Vernon not just a brilliant musician but also a terrific collaborator.
“Absolutely,” Hanson said. “He’s a very easy person to work with.”
In considering what he enjoys most about what he does, Hanson paused for a moment before answering.
“I guess just the aspect of trying to capture a moment in time,” he said. “The spirit that somebody puts into a song, trying to capture that so you can hear that over and over again, or whenever you want to and share that with people.”
Sometimes, those people might even be Grammy voters.