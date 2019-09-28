GILMANTON — Many Wisconsin farmers had buildings collapse last winter under the weight of heavy snow.
In early 2019, the Chippewa Valley and other parts of the state saw multiple heavy snowfalls that led to roof collapses on agricultural buildings that injured farmers, killed livestock and damaged stored grain and machinery.
Buffalo County alone saw between $12 million and $15 million in losses to agriculture buildings, totals that don’t include lost production or machinery, according to Carl Duley, UW-Extension Buffalo County agriculture educator.
Buildings that went down in Buffalo County in 2019 were between one and 50 years old, with many between a year and 10 years old, Duley said. They included everything from dairy barns and livestock facilities to machine sheds and grain bins.
“The changes in intensity of snowstorms, the changes in how our weather affects our business, things are different than they were 25 years ago in terms of how our weather acts,” Duley said. “I think we have to recognize that.”
Duley said some insurance issues that came up after buildings collapsed under last winter’s snow load included machinery or equipment inside the buildings not being covered under the policy, buildings being too old to be covered, additions not covered and the amount paid out for replacement.
“A lot of us don’t always look at our policies as well as we should,” Duley said. “Know what your coverage includes. It’s not that the insurance industry is hiding things from us, it’s that we don’t always ask enough questions.”
Duley said there were some buildings not covered for snow load.
“I thought after 2010 or 2013, everybody would have that,” he said. “But there are still a fair number of facilities that aren’t covered.”
UW-Extension is running an online survey starting in October to collect information about agriculture building collapses. The survey will take a look at the types of buildings on farms and try to pin down the cause of some of these collapses.
“This is a Midwest issue. It’s been going on since about 1985, based on some of my discussion with the Wisconsin Frame Builders Association,” Duley said. “It’s not a brand new issue, but it’s maybe an issue that’s become a little larger because of the size of some of the facilities that went down and the cost.”
Because most agricultural buildings are exempt from state building codes, many of these buildings are not engineered to withstand snow loads common in parts of the state, according to Aaron Halberg of Halberg Engineering in Hayward. Halberg recommended farmers self-impose design standards that meet the American Society of Civil Engineers’ minimum design loads for snow and wind, ASCE 7.
“If we didn’t have that exemption, we’d have less failures,” Halberg said. “But that exemption going away would come at a very high cost to farmers.
“We need to be moving in a smarter direction with building design and construction. Maybe if we self-impose these standards as a group of stakeholders, then maybe that building code doesn’t have to come down from above.”
In Wisconsin, residential snow load requirements generally range from 30 to 60 pounds per square foot, depending on location. Agricultural structures are not included in state codes that dictate minimum snow loads, but farmers should still take into account the snow load for farm buildings, Halberg said.
“There’s no way you should ever be less than what the standards recommend, and there’s plenty of reasons you should do more than the minimum standards,” he said. “The reality is, right now, many operators have a building that was designed for less than these minimum standards.
“When I see a roof collapse, there’s maybe one or two little details that have been missed that wouldn’t have been that expensive to fix.”