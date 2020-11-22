ALTOONA — The Altoona school board has passed the district’s budget for 2020-21, which included an increase in operating budget, tax levy and state aid.
Enrollment is also up in the district this year, school officials said.
The Altoona school board in October approved a $6.7 million tax levy, up from $6.6 million last year; $22.3 million in operating expenses, compared to $20.1 million last year; and a bump in state aid from $10.9 million to $11.3 million, said Mike Markgren, Altoona school district business manager.
The district’s tax rate for 2020-21 is $9.52 per $1,000 of equalized value, Markgren said. But depending on their municipality, homeowners may not see that exact number used to calculate their property taxes. Property owners’ exact taxes are collected based on their property’s assessed value, depending on their municipality, and are not directly calculated using equalized value.
The Altoona school district is projecting a budget surplus of about $192,000 for next year — due to a bump in enrollment and an increase in students open-enrolling into the district, Markgren said.
The district has about 1,770 full-time equivalent students. It’s an increase of about 4%, or 69 students, since last year, said Heidi Eliopoulos, Altoona schools superintendent.
The district’s enrollment has been trending upward for the last several school years, Eliopoulos said.
“We were projecting to be around 30 or 50 (more students this year), and ended up being 69 up,” she noted.
The district also saw more special applications, 323 this year, for students wishing to open-enroll, Eliopoulos said.