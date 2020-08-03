Independent entertainment venues in Wisconsin are used to competing to host the best shows.
But this summer the COVID-19 pandemic has them banding together in a collective call for help.
The state’s 72 independent venues and promoters are uniting to organize a local day of action Tuesday to call for federal assistance for sites that normally host live entertainment but have gone dark because of the threat from the coronavirus.
The public awareness event is seeking support for the Save Our Stages Act and the RESTART Act — two bills that have been introduced to ensure the survival of independent venues across the country — in hopes that people will contact their congressional representatives and use social media to urge passage of the legislation, said Jason Jon Anderson, executive director of Pablo Center at the Confluence.
“It’s a very dire situation, not just for us, but for many,” said Anderson, who is leading the push by Wisconsin venues. “We just need some bridging dollars until we return to normal.”
The bills would provide support for independent venues, many of which have lost nearly 100% of their revenue since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. Many of the venues are expected to remain closed well into 2021 because of safety concerns posed by large gatherings, according to a news release from the recently formed National Independent Venue Association, which formed at the onset of the pandemic.
“We’re trying to get the word out that 90% of venues are in danger of closing, including ourselves, if we don’t get support from Congress,” said Stephanie LaBair, a spokeswoman for Pablo Center, which opened two years ago as the centerpiece of revitalization efforts in downtown Eau Claire.
The effort aims to have Congress take action before its scheduled recess beginning Friday.
The news release indicates that independent venues draw most of their revenue from touring acts and are unable to bring back staff until it’s safe for tours to resume en masse.
Anderson said Pablo Center, like the other venues, is struggling to pay bills without the six-figure revenue it posted in its first year.
“The building has high expenses ... and those don’t stop when the shows do,” he said, noting that the $60 million arts center is closed for the public good. “We have to do 25 shows a month to stay in the black and we’ve done none since march, and the reality is we’re looking at four months more at least.”
Independent venues, Anderson said, could be among the entities hardest hit by the pandemic because they were among the first to close and likely will be among the last to reopen.
In addition to providing entertainment, the creative economy also has a major impact on the wider economy, providing an estimated $12 of economic activity for every $1 spent on a ticket, he added.
Other regional members of the National Independent Venue Association supporting the bills include: Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild’s Grand Theatre, Blue Ox Music Festival, Country Jam, Eaux Claires Festival, Pine Hollow, The Lakely, The Metro, The Plus and Ugly Mermaid Venue & Cultural Centre in Eau Claire; Country Fest and Rock Fest near Cadott; Big River Theatre in Alma; Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts in Menomonie; and Stoughton Opera House and WideSpot Performing Arts Center and Community Project in Stockholm.
More than 1.3 million live music fans have written letters to their elected officials via SaveOurStages.com, the release states.