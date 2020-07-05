The Bear Creek Band are performing for appreciative audiences again this summer.
That’s not something to be taken for granted, even for a group in its 39th year, considering how COVID-19 has shut down live music throughout the region and beyond. Band founder and keyboardist Dan Callan surely welcomes the opportunity.
“It’s great to play,” Callan said recently during a socially distanced interview at Wilson Park in Eau Claire, adding a bit of self-effacing humor: “Of course we probably were a little bit rusty, having not played for three months.”
Callan said he has found that audiences remain “a bit leery about getting out,” and he shares that concern.
His worry, he said, is that opening prematurely, coupled with too many people failing to follow social distancing guidelines and other health precautions such as the wearing of face coverings, could bring another shutdown that could be even more devastating.
“From a financial standpoint it was necessary for us to get to work,” Callan said. “On the other hand, I would have probably rather waited two more weeks or whatever the original mandate would have been … because if we get shut down again it’s going to be really bad for the whole industry, and I don’t know if the industry will ever really recover.”
New rules
A Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling on May 13 struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order to fight COVID-19. Those rules included a statewide ban, enacted March 17, on all gatherings of more than 10 people and requiring all bars and restaurants to close except for delivery and pickup orders.
While the state restrictions were overturned, counties have adopted their own rules. Eau Claire County’s public health order, for instance, currently allows up to 100 people at indoor gatherings and 250 people at outdoor gatherings. The order further dictates people still follow the 6-foot social distancing rule.
Other regional musicians share the mix of delight in returning to the stage and conscientiousness about health and safety considerations.
Tommy Bentz, who resumed doing live performances June 14 with his self-named blues-rock band, has noticed the exuberance of crowds.
“There’s a lot of people that I’ve seen when they’ve come out you can tell everyone’s just really happy to be there and they’re out of their house, they’re watching music,” he said.
But he has seen some variation in how crowds are heeding the recommendations.
“I can tell some people are being conscious of it, some people are being maybe less conscious of it; some people are wearing masks, some people aren’t,” he said, although he added: “I would say for the most part I feel like our area’s a bit more level-headed than others.”
It’s a similar situation for the rock-country trio Kaiged Acoustic, said Kim Negus, who performs in the group along with Paige Lieberman, Negus’ daughter, and Christy Serum.
“It is wonderful,” she said with a laugh when asked about the enthusiasm over the restart of live gigs. “Our first gig back we knew what we needed to freshen up on. I was like, my goodness, I don’t know how to play these things. But once we felt the three of us singing together again, it gave you chills because it’s just such an aesthetic experience to create music together. It feels so good.”
Negus, who is a music therapist as well as a musician, emphasized the need for caution.
“People are so excited to be back out and doing this,” she said. “Some are distancing themselves; you can see the people do that. But the majority of the people we’re seeing are embracing other people. And they’re starting to get the attitude of the herd immunity. And I hear that a lot.”
Her advice: “Let’s maybe be a little more cautious until we get a vaccine would be the ideal situation, and I know it’s going to be hard for everyone to keep isolated.”
Pandemic preview
Peter Gruetzmacher, owner of Jake’s Supper Club near Menomonie, has worked to ensure that his establishment has reopened to live music as safely as possible. He got a head start, compared with others in the Chippewa Valley, on planning for COVID-19’s onslaught. On March 8, he was in New York’s LaGuardia International Airport, returning from a cruise. The coronavirus had not yet made an impact on the Chippewa Valley but “was really kind of blowing up in New York,” he said. From the airport he called his team and told them to start buying sanitizer, gloves and taking other necessary measures.
When the safer-at-home order was lifted, he said, Jake’s was ready to go, offering live music beginning Memorial Day weekend.
For the live music, which they’re offering from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturdays and to 2 to 6 p.m. Sundays through Labor Day, their precautions include the following:
• They stopped offering Friday live music to ease crowd numbers and, initially, brought bands in Saturday afternoon rather than the evening.
• Five or six tables were taken off the top deck, and the high-top tables that had been bolted down were set at least 6 feet apart, sometimes eight to 10 feet apart.
• Some chairs and tables were moved from the top deck to the grass, “so you could still see the stage and you could still enjoy the music and not have to worry about being crowded up on the deck,” Gruetzmacher said.
In sum, “What we do offer is we do have a space for people who want to be distancing — that is an option,” he said. All staff members are wearing masks, he said, and “we’ve got sanitizing stations all over the place.”
For another option, Gruetzmacher added, “If you feel comfortable going up to the tiki bar and standing next to some people and having some drinks and chatting, you can do that.”
Outdoors allure
The musicians, in determining when they felt it was safe to play again, focused on outdoor opportunities.
As Bentz put it, “I think that not putting myself into a closed, recycled air space was probably the biggest thing.”
One of the places he has played this summer, Rush River Brewing Co. in River Falls, has outdoor and indoor stages that allow fans to keep 6 feet apart. “They have a tap room that if I have to play inside it’s fairly well distant, but outside they’ve got a pretty big parking lot area, and they have picnic tables and chairs, Bentz said.
The Bear Creek Band have played mainly outdoor shows, which Callan said is typical of their summer schedule. But he noted one of the venues they play, Ted’s Timberlodge in Holcombe, is suited to social distancing indoors. “He built on a new stage area that’s elevated and back away from the crowd and really nice that way,” he said.
Negus, whose past credits on the regional music scene include the Mandarin Club Band and the Marshall Star Band, said Kaiged Acoustic also have found outdoor gigs the safest option.
“We’re really pushing the owners and such to be outside,” she said, noting that establishments such as Bloomer Brewing Co. have music inside but have tables set up in a manner that allows audiences to be spread out. “We made sure that every place we’ve gone to either has a separate stage or outdoors and we can distance ourselves because when you sing you’re actually projecting more,” Negus said.
They also adhere to safety guidelines themselves. “Even when people are coming up to us we do the elbows still,” she said.
After some of Lieberman’s friends tested positive for the coronavirus, they took the mandated steps: She got tested and then isolated for two weeks. Then she tested negative but still stayed isolated for a time.
Live on camera
Some musicians have helped to make up for some of the lost income through livestream events.
Bentz, for instance has done regular “Sunday Music Brunch” shows, presenting the 15th such performance July 5. He also has performed a regular midweek song. Performances of both series can be seen on his Facebook page.
The musical outlets, Bentz said, provide a couple of benefits: The friends and fans he’s made in places such as England and Scotland can see him perform, and it allows viewers to see the multiple sides of his music.
“I go down that blues rock path, but I’m not just blues rock,” he said.
Kaiged Acoustic also have played a couple of livestream shows, including one that brought in $1,200 in donations. Music is Lieberman’s sole source of income, Negus said, so when her daughter shared the news of viewers’ generosity, she was amazed. “We both started crying,” she said.
Safety first
Callan has seen the effects of COVID-19 on live music as a founder of the Blues on the Chippewa festival in Durand and as vice president of the Chippewa Valley Blues Society, whose events include Tuesday Night Blues at Owen Park in Eau Claire. Both of those events were canceled this year out of health concerns.
“A lot of the blues fans are a little bit older crowd,” he said. “They are a lot of the ones supposedly more susceptible to having problems if it’s contracted.”
A second concern for Tuesday Night Blues is that, with crowds that can approach 1,000 on the busiest nights, it would be difficult to adhere to county social distancing orders, and the concern over potentially being sued by someone who contracted COVID-19 at one of the events.
“The fact is, would we want to even take the chance of putting on something like that and being the cause of somebody dying or getting severely sick?” he said.
Although Blues on the Chippewa was canceled, a fundraiser for the event, Beatles on the Chippewa, was held virtually and netted close to $7,000, Callan said. Thus, the local food pantry and other nonprofits Blues on the Chippewa helps still received some assistance.
The Bear Creek Band start their shows with a nod to the health concerns. “We tell people we’re thankful for being able to finally get out and play,” Callan said.
No doubt their hope, and that of all other musicians who play throughout the region, is that they can keep doing exactly that.