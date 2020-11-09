Get into the holiday spirit and start dreaming, planning and building your one-of-a-kind gingerbread house to enter into the Chippewa Valley Museum Gingerbread House Contest.
This year’s contest will include both an in-person and virtual display.
Online registration for the contest runs through Nov. 21 at cvmuseum.com.
The hybrid Gingerbread Display will run Dec. 5-19 online at cvmuseum.com, and in person at the museum in Carson Park.
In reflecting on her group’s participation in 2019, Kathleen Wanke had this to share:
“The girls really had a fun time and each of their individual talents came out throughout the three days we worked on it. Plus these girls got to know each other better, since they were working toward a common goal, putting together a great gingerbread house.”
As in 2019, this year’s contest will divide in-person entries into four categories: Child ages 12 and under, Teen ages 13-17, Adult, and Group or Family.
Only the in-person displays at the museum will be categorized and eligible for judged awards.
Judging will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Those who register as part of the “Virtual Only” Gingerbread Display will have their submitted images presented alongside images of in-person submissions for Fan Favorite voting.
The entry receiving the most online votes by Dec. 19 will be awarded Fan Favorite and receive a prize.
Xcel Energy is sponsoring the event.