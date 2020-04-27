COVID-19 has put added pressure on health care facilities around the country. Chippewa Valley hospitals have not yet faced a surge in patients with the new coronavirus but are preparing for if their services see increased demand.
To provide insight on those plans and what the past several weeks have entailed, two registered nurses at the Marshfield Clinic in Eau Claire recently responded via email to several questions from the Leader-Telegram.
Mel Hunt, emergency department lead preceptor, and Emma Flury, emergency department nurse, discussed additional precautionary measures, challenges in treating patients and the response from the larger community.
The interviews have been edited and condensed.
What is a typical day for you in recent weeks? How does that compare to a workday before COVID-19?
Flury: With the implementation of screening tents, before every shift I am asked about fever, cough, shortness of breath, and my temperature is checked. Once I get into the emergency department, I get my designated eye protection and mask for the week. The surgical mask must always be worn. Every patient is being treated as though they have COVID-19, because there is a possibility patients who test positive may not present with the typical symptoms of fever, cough, and/or shortness of breath. My eye protection fogs up when I’m talking with patients or trying to start an IV.
All the things I have listed above were added after the COVID-19 outbreak. Before COVID-19, when patients would present with complaints of shortness of breath, I would think “Is it cardiac or is it respiratory?” Before COVID-19, if I thought it was related to a respiratory issue, I would have thought COPD exacerbation or asthma. Now, COVID-19 has made its way into my usual thought process for patients complaining of shortness of breath. Before placing someone on a non-rebreather I need to make sure I have the proper personal protective equipment. I can’t just place it on the patient.
Was there a moment you realized the potential severity of COVID-19?
Flury: The first week in March. I follow several nursing pages on social media. There were nurses in Washington who detailed their experience with the virus in the hospitals they were working at. In the middle of March, our protocol for PPE was changing rapidly as the CDC was updating its recommendations. I remember hearing one recommendation for PPE in our morning huddle and then by 6 p.m. that night the recommendation had changed.
I was left speechless when I started reading the nurses’ experiences in New York. They detailed how young people were dying after an entire shift of nursing labor getting their sedation vent settings just right. Nurses discussed how there were no beds on the floor so patients were boarding in the emergency department. Codes would be called for young COVID-19 patients and there was just nothing that could be done.
I’ve read articles from nurses who worked on the front lines during the Ebola outbreak. One thing discussed was, “There is no emergency in a pandemic.” The writer described how several nurses rushed in to save their dying patients without any PPE, and they all died. The scene is not safe. Reading that article has helped me. I will be of no help to my patients if I become ill. Before entering a suspected patient’s room I am careful to don my PPE correctly and accomplish as many tasks in the room as possible to limit exposure.
What is the most challenging aspect?
Hunt: I think the hardest part is the unknown. In health care, we manage viruses and diseases on a daily basis, but we have the benefit of research and data available to us to help guide our practice and treatments. With a novel virus like COVID-19 we don’t have that research and data yet, so there is so much unknown which can be very challenging.
Flury: I think the most challenging aspect is wondering if today will be the day we’ll have intubation after intubation. If that is the case, we are as ready and prepared as we can be. Additionally, it’s challenging to explain to patients why their families cannot come up to their rooms when they are admitted. It’s challenging to explain to patients why they do not meet criteria to be tested for COVID-19 after an outside entity has told them they will be tested. And lastly, it’s challenging to communicate with patients who have difficulty understanding/hearing while wearing a mask.
What most concerns you?
Hunt: I worry mostly about the health of the community; not only for the physical health against COVID-19 but also for the mental health and financial well-being as we navigate through this time of isolation. It is a very difficult time for all of us and my hope is that our community will continue to pull together and help one another through it.
Flury: I’m most concerned about the national PPE shortage, and the risk of COVID-19 being transmitted to myself and my coworkers. I am concerned about the time it will take to develop a vaccine.
What has surprised you?
Hunt: I have mostly been surprised by the immense amount of support we have been shown from our community. It is extremely moving to see how many people are willing to contribute in any possible way to make us, health care workers of all job titles, feel supported, appreciated, and loved during such a difficult time.
What have you learned about yourself during this situation?
Hunt: During this time of uncertainty I have been reassured that I am in the right career. I am pregnant and have had many people ask me, “How are you still working? Aren’t you worried about your baby and your family?” and the answer is yes, being 39 weeks pregnant, of course I am worried about myself and my family, but I am also worried about the health and well-being of everyone else. I am extremely passionate about being a nurse and helping the community in which I live. This is my job, and I don’t think there is anything that can pull that passion from me.
Flury: I have learned that I am brave. I absolutely love what I do, and I love working in the emergency department. I live for the feeling of not knowing what will come through the doors next. I am proud of myself for additional education that I sought out regarding ventilator settings, the pathophysiology of COVID-19, and different ways that people can be oxygenated and cared for.
What have you learned about your colleagues during this situation?
Hunt: I have always known that I am blessed to work with an amazing crew in the emergency department. However, going through this chaotic and stressful time has only reiterated how wonderful and great our team truly is. All of my colleagues have come together and really done a great job at lifting each other up and keeping a positive attitude throughout this time.
Flury: I already knew that I worked with the best. However, during this pandemic I have been impressed by the teamwork that my colleagues have exhibited. I believe that I work with the best emergency medicine physicians. My doctors take the time to share their thoughts on COVID-19 and any extra education they feel is significant. Everyone in our department has stepped up. Our health unit coordinators are making sure all testing documentation is filled out. Our manager has been rounding to make sure we always have the proper PPE on, and our charge nurse makes sure there are proper room assignments to ensure safety for everyone.
What gives you hope?
Hunt: I have hope that what we are doing is working, as the curve is flattening with the safer-at-home order. Our community has done an outstanding job following the advice of our leaders and experts and we are seeing the positive effects of those efforts, and for that I am thankful.
Flury: My faith gives me hope. I know that this virus is bigger than you or me. Medicine will only go so far. My hope is that the curve will continue to flatten due to the efforts made by millions of Americans. I believe that those in our community are doing a great job and should continue to limit their activity with others. I have hope that there will be a vaccine developed as well as an algorithm to follow. I have hope that medical doctors will have a clearly delineated form of successful treatment for these patients.