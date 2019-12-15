An accomplished runner, Sam Kuhlmann knows it takes hard work and dedication to excel as a college athlete.
For four years, the UW-Eau Claire senior spent many hours running and working out in the weight room, a commitment that paid off in multiple trips to nationals.
Now, with his collegiate running career behind him, Kuhlmann is putting his energies toward a new sport, one that requires a similar work ethic and commitment.
The geography major is the founder and president of the Blugold League of Legends, UW-Eau Claire’s first esports club.
“They’re surprisingly similar,” Kuhlmann says of traditional sports versus esports. “Both require athletes to put in the time and effort. It’s just the way they spend their time that is a little different. Running every day and spending hours in the weight room isn’t required for esports, but the hours of training and dedication are still necessary. You’re not going to be good if you don’t study it, put the work in and play it.”
A global phenomenon, esports is competitive video gaming, a growing industry that attracts millions of players and spectators, who watch individuals or teams compete at live events or through streaming services. Players include everyone from the casual gamer to professionals with massive followings and seven-figure earnings.
Still in its first year, UW-Eau Claire’s esports club, created around the League of Legends video game, already has attracted more than 160 students, suggesting that there are plenty of Blugolds willing to put in the work.
“It’s very, very popular,” Kuhlmann says of the League of Legends game, noting that more people watch the game’s annual world championship than watch the Super Bowl. “It’s a competitive game so you can play anyone in the world. At any one time, 150,000 people might be at their computers streaming, casually watching people play. The world championship peaked at something like four million concurrent viewers. It’s not on ESPN or in sports news but the interest is there; you just don’t hear about it.”
League of Legends teams include five players, and, much like a traditional sports team, each player on a team has a designated position based on their skills, Kuhlmann says. Groups of friends can form teams, or an individual can be placed on a team that needs a player at their preferred position.
Among the Blugolds who play for UW-Eau Claire’s esports club is a student who ranks among the top 1% of the League of Legends players in the world, as well as several others who also are in the upper tiers, Kuhlmann says, noting that such high rankings are impressive accomplishments given the staggering numbers of people around the world who play the game.
Kuhlmann, who began playing League of Legends with his cross-country teammates after arriving at college, is not among those elite players, and has no aspirations to move up the rankings ladder.
For him, and many others who play the game, it’s all about the camaraderie and friendships that develop when people with a shared passion come together.
“It’s a fun, competitive outlet for me now that I’m not running,” Kuhlmann says. “My passion for the game is playing with friends. It’s a social thing for me. I don’t have the time and I’m not dedicated enough to the game to try to climb the ladder.”
Blugold teams play against other Blugold teams, as well as League of Legends teams from other universities, including many in Wisconsin.
Kuhlmann began thinking about organizing an esports program on campus after seeing an ad about college teams playing the game.
“That evening, I went on online, looked it up and found out we could start a club here,” Kuhlmann says, noting that it took nearly two years for him to work through the process to make the club official. “The whole reason I play is that it’s a lot of fun playing with friends. The club was a way to get people who were maybe playing by themselves in their rooms together to hang out and meet new people who also love the game. Now it just keeps evolving.”
Earlier this year, the Student Senate committed $20,000 to the club to buy computers and other gaming equipment, an amount that Dell matched.
At the same time, UW-Eau Claire’s Recreation and Sport Operations — which runs a variety of intramural and club sports teams as well as wellness activities — is bringing esports into its operations, says Garrett Larson, competitive sports coordinator.
Recreation will provide a space to house the newly purchased computers and other equipment, something that will allow students to gather to play the games and to support each other, Larson says.
Having a dedicated space for esports club members to gather to play games also helps to build and support a healthy gaming community, Kuhlmann says.
Given the initial student response, the club is filling a need on campus, Larson says.
“I’ve never seen a student group grow as quickly as esports has grown here in a short amount of time,” Larson says. “Gaming has been around a long time, but it’s advanced into something more than people just playing a game. This isn’t a fad; esports is here to stay.”
Gabe Lightbody, a senior business management major from Wheaton, Illinois, agrees.
“I am 100% behind esports,” says Lightbody, who also ran cross-country for UW-Eau Claire. “One of the great things is that it does cater to people who may not be involved in more traditional sports. It draws people out and helps them create new friendships.
“It’s a great community because you can be whoever you want to be and be accepted here. Everyone comes together and has a good time.”
Jazmin Nielsen, a special education major from Independence, initially joined the club because she loves playing League of Legends and saw the club as an easy way to get on a team and play more often.
This year, she’s even more involved because she has discovered that the club also is a great way to make connections with other Blugolds, something that’s not always easy for her since she commutes an hour to campus every day.
“I’m meeting new people who play the game who are from different majors,” Nielsen says. “It’s competitive but it’s a lot of fun. I made a lot of good friends after I joined a team.”