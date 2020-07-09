Homes and businesses on the south side of Eau Claire were evacuated Thursday morning after a semi truck hauling ammonium nitrate tipped over at 6:52 a.m.
One storm drain and culvert nearby was impacted by the spill, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assessing the environmental impact, said Jayson Schrank, DNR regional spills coordinator and hydrogeologist.
Residences and businesses within ⅓ mile of the hazardous spill - which happened at the 85.2 mile marker on U.S. 53 near I-94 - were allowed to return to their homes and buildings at 10:12 a.m. Thursday, said Josh Miller, Eau Claire Police Department public information officer.
The scene is safe, Miller said Thursday morning, but U.S. 53 will remain closed for quite some time.
As of noon Thursday, both southbound and northbound lanes of U.S. 53 were still closed due to the accident, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
When it overturned, the truck is believed to have been carrying 26,000 pounds of ammonium nitrate in fertilizer form, and about 6,000 pounds spilled onto the roadway. The truck is also believed to have been carrying about 240 gallons of diesel, Schrank said.
Ammonium nitrate is a crystalline salt of ammonia and nitric acid; it's commonly used to make fertilizers and explosives, according to the National Library of Medicine.
Police officers and sheriff’s deputies went door-to-door to evacuate homes in the Gatehouse Drive/House Road area, along with businesses in the Bullis Farm Road area, Miller said.
Marshfield Clinic Oakwood Center, 3501 Golf Rd., said on its Facebook page it would temporarily move all appointments to its hospital, Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire, 2116 Craig Rd., after the spill.
Cleanup efforts were ongoing on Thursday afternoon, and the DNR was monitoring the incident.