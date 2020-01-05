010620_sk_sunset_1a_

A setting winter sun dips behind the Marshfield Medical Center hospital building Sunday on Eau Claire’s west side. With the winter solstice behind us January brings gradually lengthening days.

 Staff photo by Steve Kinderman

