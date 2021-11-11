EAU CLAIRE — Designs for a UW-Eau Claire event center and field house set to begin construction next year along Menomonie Street are seeking the city’s approval.
During its meeting Monday night, the Eau Claire Plan Commission is set to discuss and consider a site plan for the Sonnentag Event Center and Field House and an accompanying request to rezone about 25 acres for it.
Following the commission’s recommendation, the City Council is then scheduled to hold a public hearing on the project during its Nov. 22 meeting before making a decisive vote the following day.
Plans submitted to the city shows a complex with about 231,350 square feet of gross building space.
Most of that is for the events center, gymnasium, field house, university fitness center and athletic offices that will be run by the university. However, it also includes 24,122 square feet for a Mayo Clinic Health System facility specializing in sports medicine and imaging.
Plans for the event center building show a large gymnasium with retractable seating for up to 5,000 people.
“The multi-purpose event center will be developed as a venue for competitive men’s and women’s basketball for UW-EC, area associations, tournaments, concerts, potential conventions and other events,” Eau Claire-based architectural and engineering firm Ayres Associates wrote in its summary of the project.
A commons area serves as a main entrance and connection between the event center and field house.
The 80,877-square-foot field house building will have artificial turf intended for university athletics, club and intramural sports practices.
Both the event center and field house are intended to also be available to rent for community events, according to a summary of the project.
The site plan shows 513 parking spaces included in the project, which are expected to accommodate regular users and attendance for events such as Blugold basketball games currently played at Zorn Arena.
However, for bigger attendance at major concerts, commencements and regional events expected to use the new center, remote parking and shuttle service would be employed.
UW-Eau Claire has also begun talks with Eau Claire Transit to add the Sonnentag Center to one of its city bus routes.
Construction is scheduled to begin next spring and finish in spring 2024, according to a schedule included with the plans.
Last month the city agreed on general terms to provide nearly $7.88 million toward the project. But instead of in advance, the money would come in installments as the project’s construction reaches certain milestones and private sector development happens around it.