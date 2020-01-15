Community and UW-Eau Claire events are scheduled Monday to honor the life of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
A remembrance event will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St.
Students and faculty from area elementary, middle and high schools, along with UW-Eau Claire students and community members, will participate in the ceremony. Also participating will be faculty members from UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout and Chippewa Valley Technical College, and representatives of business, government and education in Eau Claire. State representatives Warren Petryk, R-Eleva, and Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, along with UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt, will be among the featured speakers.
The ceremony will include readings from several of King’s works, music and multimedia presentations of the history of the civil rights movement. The Chippewa Valley Youth Chorus, the Eau Claire CollECtive Choir and soloist Keith Johnathan will perform.
Day of service
UW-Eau Claire’s AmeriCorps ECLIPSE program encourages volunteers of all ages to participate in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
Volunteers may register online for one of two shifts, 9 a.m. to noon or 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers will help prepare for and serve the noon meal at The Community Table, 320 Putnam St., from 9 a.m. to noon. Following the meal, they will participate in service projects at several area nonprofit organizations. Email eclipse@uwec.edu with questions about the day of service.
Feb. 5 event
UW-Eau Claire will host a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration for campus and community at 5 p.m. Feb. 5 in Schofield Auditorium.
Held during the first week of Black History Month, the free event will include an appearance by Jackson State University student performance troupe MADDRAMA as well as presentations and performances by UW-Eau Claire leaders, students, faculty and staff. The celebration also will include the presentation of UW-Eau Claire’s third annual Martin Luther King Jr. Social Justice Leadership Award.