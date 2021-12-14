EAU CLAIRE — In an appearance Tuesday on UW-Eau Claire’s campus, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced that future workforce initiatives spearheaded by UW-Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Technical College will get $9.4 million and $10 million in federal funding, respectively.
A total of nearly $60 million in funding will be allocated to 12 projects around the state, Evers said Tuesday. The grants are aimed at bolstering the state’s workforce and offering training and support to workers and small business owners.
“What existed long before this pandemic, and still exists today, is a shortage of workers that our state faces,” Evers said, pointing to the state’s October 3.2% unemployment rate — a number Wisconsin hasn’t seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The workforce grants are the first round of the $100 million Workforce Innovation Grant Program, which is funded by dollars from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Two of those grants will go to UW-Eau Claire and CVTC, respectively.
UW-Eau Claire, in collaboration with Mayo Clinic Health System, will get up to $9.4 million to increase the number of health care and social workers in rural communities. The university will partner with local school districts and other organizations to place education and social work students in rural settings “to encourage them to stay and build their careers,” the governor’s office said.
The university is also slated to work with Mayo Clinic to graduate more nurses by creating new curriculum and clinical experience, and to encourage health care professionals to live and work in rural communities.
At UW-Eau Claire, new health care-related degree programs, like public health, health care management and psychiatry, will be created within the next few years.
Finally, the university plans to partner with other organizations to offer training to small business owners.
Since this summer when the grants were first announced, the university had planned to focus on rural health and wellbeing, said two UW-Eau Claire administrators who spearheaded the proposal: Mike Carney, assistant chancellor for strategic partnerships and program development, and Carmen Manning, dean of the College of Education and Human Sciences.
Formulating how to use a potential $10 million over three years was “eye-opening,” Carney said, but along with Mayo Clinic and other collaborators, he and Manning developed a proposal to graduate more nurses and encourage them to stay in western Wisconsin.
Rural areas became the main emphasis in part because those areas largely have been hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic, and a pre-existing, higher demand for health care and social services, Manning and Carney said.
“...We chose, as an institution, to focus on rural (areas),” Manning said. “But we’re going to graduate 48 more nurses a year once we get trucking on this project … those grads are going to go to a variety of settings.”
Up to $10M for CVTC’s manufacturing proposal
CVTC is slated to receive up to $10 million to fund training and career support for metal fabricators and manufacturing workers — the top priority chosen by business leaders in a 21-county area, the governor’s office said.
Northwest Wisconsin has a “critical workforce shortage” in the manufacturing industry, CVTC said in a news release.
With the grant money, the college will work with the Bloomer, Osseo-Fairchild and St. Croix school districts; Northwood Technical College; Workforce Resource; and metal fabricating company PMI to find workers through outreach and training. The grant will fund new training centers and mobile labs in rural regions — which will be used by both high schools and employers, said CVTC President Sunem Beaton-Garcia.
“Employers are struggling to hire qualified workers into key metal fabrication careers throughout the manufacturing sector,” Beaton-Garcia said in a statement. “While these jobs are high-paying and in demand, we need to do what we can to attract people to the field through skilled training and education, which will lead to successful, long-term careers.”
Other grant recipients announced Tuesday included Mid-State, Gateway and Madison Area technical colleges, the University of Wisconsin administration, the city of Kenosha, the Green County Family YMCA, United Way of Door County, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, Operation Fresh Start in Dane County and the Sauk Prairie school district.
Wisconsin will award a second round of workforce grants in 2022, Evers’ office said.