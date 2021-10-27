EAU CLAIRE — Gov. Tony Evers announced a new $2 million grant for the nonprofit Wisconsin United Coalition of Mutual Assistance Associations during a stop Wednesday in Eau Claire.
The money will go to mutual assistance organizations around Wisconsin and will fund mental and behavioral health resources, Evers said Wednesday during a press conference at the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association’s facility on Clairemont Avenue.
Specifically, the grant will support mutual assistance programs aimed at underserved communities, including Hmong and Southeast Asian people, Evers said.
The Eau Claire mutual assistance association is a member of the statewide coalition, said True Vue, executive director of the Eau Claire organization that provides support for the local Hmong community.
“I’m ecstatic,” Vue said after Evers’ announcement.
The grant funding — some of which will go the local Hmong association — will help support and expand its Eau Claire area programs, she added.
Evers toured the Hmong association's building in Eau Claire after Wednesday morning's event, which was attended by about 40 people.
The governor said the COVID-19 pandemic has compounded economic and mental health problems, especially for people of color and low-income people. He also cited a recent report from the national coalition Stop AAPI Hate, which said it received 9,000 reports of hate incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders between March 2020 and June 2021.
“The state of Wisconsin is going to be a partner in this important work by providing a $2 million grant to WUCMAA to help expand the Project Resiliency initiative and ensure its continued success,” Evers said.
In response to the rise in depression, anxiety, self-harm and suicide in Hmong and Southeast Asian communities, the coalition launched Project Resiliency to create a central hub of resources regarding Hmong and Southeast Asian mental and behavioral health for individuals, families and providers.
With the grant, the state coalition will “continue and expand its work statewide,” Evers said. The coalition will be contracted to provide services such as suicide prevention resources, creating dialogues and trainings for suicide and mental health needs and adopting “culturally responsible training and curriculum” for health care providers, according to an announcement from Evers’ office.
The coalition also plans to establish two statewide entities: a Hmong Mental Health Advisory Council and a Hmong peer-run “warmline” for mental health support, Evers said.
“This funding coming from the state of Wisconsin is going to be very crucial, as it's going to help many parents, students and individuals across the state,” said Yee Leng Xiong, president of the coalition's board of directors.
Two Hmong residents in central Wisconsin have committed suicide due to isolation from the pandemic, Xiong said Wednesday in Eau Claire.
“It hurt each and every one of us dearly,” Xiong said. “I’m so proud to hear the funding that’s provided is going to go toward helping.”
Evers’ office also said Wednesday that the coalition will contract with the state Department of Health Services to provide “specific, culturally sensitive services beyond the department’s capacity and expertise.” The coalition also will provide financial and programming reports to DHS.