EAU CLAIRE — Gov. Tony Evers has appointed a commissioner to preside over the case concerning recent allegations made against Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King.
The governor has exercised his option under state law to appoint William Ramsey, who will conduct the investigation and hearing concerning the King allegations.
Ramsey will schedule a date for the public hearing after conferring with the relevant parties.
Following the hearing, Ramsey will report his findings to the governor, who will then make a determination as to whether there is just cause to remove King from office.
Ramsey is a career civil servant and is deputy chief legal counsel at the state Department of Administration.
King is being represented during the investigation and hearing by former Dane County District Attorney Hal Harlowe.
"We look forward to publicly responding to the accusations that have been made against him," Harlowe said.
Co-workers have accused King of sexually harassing a woman.
King's courtroom behavior has also been under scrutiny.
Sheriff Ron Cramer submitted a report in February after he saw King behaving oddly, and a recent court hearing was postponed after a judge ordered King to have a breath test for alcohol and received the results.
Under state law, the governor can remove a district attorney "for cause" if he receives "written verified charges brought by a resident taxpayer" of a county.
Upon receipt of charges, the governor can choose to appoint a commissioner to conduct a hearing on the charges, make an investigation, and report testimony and proceedings.
On June 3, Evers received written, verified charges from a county taxpayer against King.