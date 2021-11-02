EAU CLAIRE — Without fair legislative maps, it's impossible to hold fair elections.
That was the theme of Gov. Tony Evers' message Tuesday during a news conference at UW-Eau Claire.
Evers stopped in Eau Claire as part of a statewide tour to promote maps presented to him Tuesday by the People's Maps Commission, the nonpartisan redistricting panel created by the governor to prepare maps for consideration by the Legislature.
“For years, the people of this state have asked their elected officials for nonpartisan redistricting. For years, the people of this state have demanded better and fairer maps. And for years, the people of this state have gone ignored,” Evers said, calling on leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature to reverse course and consider the commission's proposed lines for political districts.
“The gerrymandered maps that Republicans passed a decade ago have enabled members of this Legislature to comfortably ignore the will of the people," the Democratic governor said. "The fact that Wisconsinites have asked for nonpartisan redistricting for 10 years and their elected officials have ignored that is a case in point for fair maps.”
Evers, joined at the news conference by state Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, and Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, said the current legislative maps, created when Republicans gained control of the governor's office and both houses of the Legislature right at the point when new maps were constitutionally required after the 2010 census, give Republicans an unfair advantage in Wisconsin elections.
Redistricting is the once-a-decade process of redrawing the state’s political boundaries based on the latest census, reflecting how populations have changed in neighborhoods, cities and counties. Mapmakers can create an advantage for their political party by packing opponents’ voters into a few districts or spreading them thinly among multiple districts — a process known as gerrymandering.
Republicans, however, have said courts have deemed the current maps to be legal and have proposed new maps with only minimal changes.
Evers called that plan unacceptable, stating, "Wisconsites will not stand for Gerrymander 2.0, and frankly I won't either." He vowed to veto the Republican-backed plan if it reaches his desk and said he would call a special legislative session if necessary to get the Legislature to consider the commission's maps.
"As a former teacher, I'll put it this way: Clearly, the Republicans didn't understand their assignment," he said. "If I was grading their homework, it would be an 'F'."
The GOP maps did in fact earn an "F" rating for both partisan fairness and competitiveness from the Princeton Gerrymandering Project and they've been cited by the Harvard University Electoral Integrity Project as creating a "democracy desert" in Wisconsin, Evers said.
Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, said she doesn't buy all of the claims about Wisconsin's maps being gerrymandered and doesn't believe the maps commission was truly nonpartisan.
"Clearly, I need to support the Legislature's maps because that's what the Constitution sets out for us," Bernier said. "We have made sure that the Legislature's maps follow all precedents and all legal requirements in drawing new districts."
The maps have been reviewed by numerous courts, and "they've always passed legal muster," she said.
By contrast, Smith said the commission's maps are an example of how the process is supposed to work because they were drawn up by independent citizens instead of legislators who stand to benefit from the results. He insisted the proposed boundaries are not gerrymandered in favor of Democrats, supporting Evers' assertion that they would narrow the gap but still leave Republicans with an advantage in the duel for legislative control.
"The people's voice doesn't matter to this Legislature and that is wrong. ... We need a conscience to develop in this state Legislature because the future is at stake," Smith said, noting that partisan control of the Legislature changed three times in the previous decade but Republicans stayed firmly in control for the past decade under maps they drew in secret meetings.
Republicans now hold a 61-38 majority in the Assembly, a 21-12 advantage in the Senate and a 5-3 edge in congressional seats.
After getting her first glimpse of the commission's maps, Emerson said her path to re-election likely would get more difficult by running in a district with a lower percentage of Democratic voters, but that doesn't stop her from backing the plan.
"Personally, I want a harder race because this job should be hard to get," Emerson said. "We should have to work hard to get elected."
Evers said fairer maps drawn by the commission should lead to more competitive races and thus representatives who are more accountable to voters and more committed to seeking common ground instead of taking extreme partisan stances.
Bernier maintained that Republican domination of legislative elections over the past decade has been more about changing political attitudes among Wisconsin voters than unfair maps.
She refuted liberals' arguments that the large GOP majorities in the Assembly and Senate are proof of gerrymandering in a battleground state where Democrats — President Joe Biden, Evers, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Attorney General Josh Kaul — have won the last several statewide races, saying that those local races are more about a personal relationship with voters and less about winning votes from moderates.
Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Washington, didn't return a message left on his cell phone seeking comment about redistricting.
Evers appealed to the people of Wisconsin to put pressure on Republican legislators to do the right thing by contacting their elected representatives and urging them to back the commission's maps.
With the governor and Legislature unlikely to agree on new maps, Evers acknowledged the process is likely to end up in the courts.