Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers stopped at UW-Eau Claire Monday afternoon to announce that he is calling a special legislative session to consider what he referred to as common-sense gun safety measures.
Evers on Monday morning signed an executive order calling for the Wisconsin Legislature to meet in a special session Nov. 7 to address two proposals regarding gun safety. The first would require universal background checks on firearm purchases in the state. The second, often called a red flag law, would provide intervention tools to law enforcement and family members when a person is at risk of harming themselves or others.
A recent Marquette Law School poll found 80% of respondents support universal background checks and 81% are in favor of red flag laws allowing police to take away guns from people determined by a judge to be a threat to themselves or others.
Two local residents made their voices heard during the press conference as well. Jalen Thomas, a senior at UW-Eau Claire, discussed the prevalence of gun violence and his personal connection to the issue. Thomas said that he is unfortunately not surprised when people die as a result of gun violence, including multiple people he knew.
Dr. Rita Simon, a retired physician from Chippewa Falls, called the topic a public health emergency, echoing language in the executive order. Simon said gun violence is a complex problem but said measures like the two proposals can be taken to lessen its impact.
“We can no longer turn our backs on this scourge of gun violence in our midst,” Simon said. “It is time to listen to the majority of folks in Wisconsin, folks all across the state who say, ‘Enough is enough.’ Platitudes and thoughts and prayers are not enough.”
Nov. 7 will mark the first special session called by Evers since he took office in January. The executive order requires a special session to occur, but neither a vote nor discussion of the proposals are mandatory. With majority control of the House and Senate, Republican leaders will have the option to immediately adjourn the session.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, issued a statement opposing the proposals.
“Liberals across the country are upping their rhetoric in support of taking guns from law-abiding citizens,” the statement read. “After the governor opened the door to a long-term plan of gun confiscation at his press conference last month, it’s easy to see how today’s action could just be the first attack on the Second Amendment. The Senate will not be part of a drawn-out strategy to infringe on constitutional rights.”
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, issued a similar statement.
“A special session call will not change where my Assembly Republican colleagues and I stand on protecting the 2nd Amendment rights of Wisconsin citizens,” it read in part. “Governor Evers would rather score political points than effectively govern Wisconsin, where a vast majority want their 2nd Amendment rights protected. Assembly Republicans are committed to bringing people together by working on legislation that addresses important issues affecting the state including water quality, suicide prevention, homelessness and adoption.”
Evers dismissed criticisms that he signed the executive order for political display.
“Those comments are ridiculous,” Evers said. “I feel sorry that people have to say that, but apparently they do, because they’re answering to somebody else.”
Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, attended the press conference and said Republican legislators must listen to their constituents instead of merely adhering to the party line.
“This is about the safety of our communities and doing the work we were elected to do by the people of Wisconsin,” Emerson said in a statement. “It is not up to the Assembly Speaker to determine what conversations are happening in the state and it’s long past time that we have this debate out in the open.”
At the press conference, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes called on Vos, Fitzgerald and other Republican legislators to help create a safer environment statewide.
“This is not even a tough political thing for people to do,” Barnes said. “It’s just out of sheer ignorance that we haven’t done it already because no one deserves to die from a bullet.”
Evers said every legislator deserves the opportunity to vote on the proposals, saying he might call multiple special sessions if no vote takes place at the Nov. 7 session.
“I think it’s a moral issue, but even if you just viewed it through a political lens, how could you be a legislator representing a district and having 80% of people in the state of Wisconsin saying, ‘This is what we want’ and say no to that?” Evers said.
Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire, attended the press conference and supported the proposals.
Smith said he is not optimistic a vote will occur due to Republican leadership but hopes other GOP legislators and the general public can pressure lawmakers to take the issue more seriously.
“People are losing their lives while politicians play games,” Smith said.